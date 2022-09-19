Desloge hosts fall concerts

The Desloge Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a two-part fall concert series that kicks off this weekend.

The free concerts will take place at the gazebo located in the Desloge Park, close to the North County Parkside.

Dooley Politte, the Parks and Recreation Director for Desloge, said while there are only two bands planned for this year, the city is looking forward to having three to four concerts in the future. Politte further explained both bands have been very well received by the area in the past.

The first concert is set for Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., and features a group from southeast Missouri. The Ben Turnbough Band, previously known as the Tailgate Troubadours, is no stranger to the area. The band has played multiple times at various locations in Washington and St. Francois County, including the Bullpen Sports Grill in Leadington.

People are also reading…

The second concert is on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m., and features the Abbey Road Warriors. Based out of St. Louis, Politte said the group does not try to act or look like the Beatles, but just play the music. The band features Dave Sweet – percussion and drums, Jack Miller – guitar, bass, and vocals; Doug Carson – guitar and vocals; and Steve Hoover – bass, keyboards, trombone, and vocals. Formed in 2010, the group was brought together by a mutual love of the Beatles’ music. After original member and drummer Mike Ehrhad passed, Sweet began drumming for the band. The band has performed multiple times in the area.

According to Politte, the first half of the set features what he calls the “Bubblegum Beatles” with songs such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand” while the second half when the music is from when the Beatles music was darker, and heavier. The set list is updated constantly with new songs added or removed and features some classics such as “Yellow Submarine,” “Yesterday,” and “Sgt. Pepper.”

The event is free for the public, and some seating is available at the gazebo with bleachers, and benches just a bit beyond. If there are any questions, comments, or concerns, call 573-431-3700 for more information.