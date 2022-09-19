DWP significant dates for all cost of living payments up to October

Disability cost of living payment – £150

To be eligible for the disability cost of living payment, claimants must have been receiving any of the following benefits on May 25, 2022:

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance for adults

Disability Living Allowance for children

Personal Independence Payment

Adult Disability Payment

Child Disability Payment

Armed Forces Independence Payment

War Pension Mobility Supplement

These groups will see the one-off £150 disability cost of living payment (on top of the main cost of living payment if eligible) land from September 20, 2022.

According to the DWP, the benefit will hit bank accounts automatically, and most of those eligible are expected to receive it by “the beginning of October”.

Council tax rebate – £150

Households living in properties in bands A to D should have already received £150 through the council tax database since the scheme began in April 2022.

Those who usually pay via direct debit would have had the money deposited into the bank account they usually pay council tax from, while others had to register online to receive the £150 voucher to redeem at the Post Office.

The closing date to apply was August 31, but there still may be an opportunity to receive the funds for households that haven’t already.

Local authorities have been instructed by the Government to distribute the council tax rebate payments by September 30, so for those who still haven’t heard anything, the figure may be deducted from their next council tax bill.