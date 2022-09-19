Categories
Gaming

EA CEO Thinks Confusion Over Call Of Duty’s Future Can Help Battlefield Succeed


Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has said the ongoing confusion about the future of Call of Duty, and specifically if it will become an Xbox-only franchise, could help EA’s Battlefield series soar higher.

During a Goldman Sachs speaking event recently, Wilson said Battlefield being a multiplatform game made for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC could help it stand apart if Call of Duty becomes an Xbox-only franchise on console. Even if that doesn’t happen, the general uncertainty around all of it is another edge for Battlefield, Wilson said.

