Fate the Winx Saga season 3 showrunner confirms return of characters

During the episode, Bloom gave Sebastian her Dragon Flame to help save Sky and the others.

She had also learnt part of the truth of her past as Beatrix interrupted to try and tell Bloom why Sebastian wants her powers.

However, as Bloom didn’t care viewers discovered Beatrix also had powers, as she used lightning to kill Sky and broke the convergence crystal.

An angered Sebastian confronted her and flung her across the room, as a result, Beatrix split her head open and appeared to bleed to death.

Fans will have to await news about season three to see if she will survive her injury.

Fate the Winx Saga is available on Netflix.