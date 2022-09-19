Fortnite new map – Chapter 3 Season 4

Want to know about the current Fortnite map for Chapter 3 Season 4? It’s the start of a new season, and a mysterious liquid, known only as chrome, has been slowly turning everything in the battle royale game into metal. In a desperate response, some of the locals use balloons and blimps to elevate key locations above the ground, so they don’t turn.

As such, there have been plenty of Fortnite map changes to keep track of during the start of Chapter 3 Season 4. The Fortnite developers at Epic Games aren’t afraid to change the map throughout the course of each season, so we’ve put together a guide to all of the major changes you need to take into account if you’re looking to come out on top in the popular battle royale game.

So, pull up a chair and grab your best map-reading glasses; here’s your handy guide to the new Fortnite map for the latest season.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map changes

Several named locations, or points of interest, have changed in the new season. It can be hard to keep track of all of them, so here are all of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map changes:

Lustrous Lagoon – Lazy Lagoon is infected with chrome. A ship once stranded there is now floating in the sky.

Herald’s Sanctum – Sanctuary has become corrupted and is the epicentre of the chrome, and so is now the home of the Herald.

Shimmering Shrine – the chrome has spread south towards Shuffled Shrines.

Cloudy Condos – the infection has spread as far south as Condo Canyon. The locals saw this coming, strapping balloons onto the most important buildings.

Fort Jonesy – the Joneses have seen the infection spreading a little too close to their settlement, so have converted their home into a fortress.

Reality Tree – the giant tree at Reality Falls is dying, and all the foliage in the southwest corner of the island is now in its autumnal colours.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 new landmarks

On top of the changing points of interest, there are several new landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4:

The Flairship – this airship is flying above Rave Cave.

The Driftwood – this ship is floating above Lustrous Lagoon.

Chrome Monument – east of Herald’s Sanctum where Mighty Monument used to be.

No Sweat Insurance – the floating building above Tilted Towers.

Last Legs – in the middle of the map, there is a green house with a hidden basement that you can access by smashing the bookcase by the stairs.

That’s everything we know about the new Fortnite map changes. For more Fortnite goodness, make sure you check out how to get free Fortnite V-bucks. While many things have changed this season, you can still tame Fortnite animals and ride them.