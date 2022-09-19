Gigi Hadid's decision about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

For some time now, Leonardo DiCaprio has repeated the same pattern in his relationships. All of them have been young women and each of the couples have broken up on or before their 25th birthdays. The latest was Camila Morrone, with whom the Titanic actor broke up shortly after the American actress’s birthday.

The actor’s new flame is Gigi Hadid, 27, who has reportedly made a drastic decision regarding her relationship with DiCaprio.

A source close to the couple recently told E! News and The Sun that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are not officially dating for a very specific reason.

Despite the 47-year-old actor’s demands regarding the ages of his partners, it is not him, but the model who has put the brakes on the relationship and wanted to take a new direction.

Gigi Hadid and her stance on DiCaprio

According to the aforementioned media sources, the two began to become acquainted during the summer months. Since then, they have seen each other on numerous occasions and have been photographed in affectionate poses. However, they have not taken the step of going further and do not want to be talked about as a couple. This is because, according to a person close to both of them, Gigi Hadid does not want anything serious with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Leo has told friends that he doesn’t want him and Gigi to be a sideshow, as they’ve been very private for as long as they’ve been seeing each other,” the source told E! News and The Sun.

According to her, the model thinks the actor “is a very cool guy”, although she has no intention of taking it a step further and only time will tell if Leonardo DiCaprio changes the template of his previous relationships for her.