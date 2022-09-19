Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs sweep singles matches against Streator

ROCHELLE — Seniors Abby Tarvestad and Samantha Sanford came through for two singles points during the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis match against Streator on Monday.

The two seniors combined to drop only one game, with Tarvestad sweeping Rheagan Goluba 6-0, 6-0 on the No. 1 singles court while Sanford cruised over Hope Porter 6-0, 6-1 on the No. 2 singles court. Streator claimed all three doubles points, however, allowing the Bulldogs to escape with a 3-2 win over the Lady Hubs (2-6, 0-3 Interstate 8). Rochelle will continue its conference schedule with a road match at LaSalle-Peru on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Seniors Torrin Nantz and Francesca Williams battled Charlee Bourell and Syria Zuniga at the No. 1 doubles court, coming just short in a 5-7, 3-6 loss. Seniors Bailey Jackson and Marisa Whaley took Marissa Vickers and Franchesca Rodriguez into a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 2 doubles court, fighting hard but falling 2-6, 6-2, 6-10. Senior Maleah Pointer and sophomore Riley Doyle lost to Mina James and Maddie Wahl 0-6, 3-6 at the No. 3 doubles court.