Henry Selick Talks ‘Wendell & Wild,’ the Freedom Netflix Gave Him, and Collaborating with Jordan Peele | TIFF 2022

Stop-motion giant Henry Selick is back in the limelight. The Coraline and Nightmare Before Christmas director came to the Toronto International Film Festival to show off his latest film for Netflix, Wendell & Wild, a blend of fantasy, comedy, and horror in a similar vein to some of his best work. Originally made as an unpublished book by him and Clay McLeod Chapman, Selick joined forces this time around with a modern horror darling in Jordan Peele who brought his skills for terror and humor alike to the table. Following its premiere at the festival, Selick sat down with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub at the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to discuss everything about the stop-motion process behind the film, what it was like to collaborate with Peele, and so much more.

Featuring a reunion of the classic comedic duo Key & Peele, Wendell & Wild stars Keegan-Michael Key and Peele as the nefarious demonic brothers Wendell and Wild respectively. The brothers get the help of a 13-year-old Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) to summon themselves to the land of the living only to face off against their greatest foe, the demon-busting nun Sister Helley (Angela Bassett). Hijinks ensue as the trio goes on an adventure of fantastical, hilarious, and terrifying proportions all rendered in Selick’s gorgeous stop-motion style.

Selick spent much of the discussion breaking down the process behind Wendell & Wild, from the tireless work on animation which featured plenty of nightmarish shots to set up to the second-guessing that inevitably set in as he spent more time on the project. He also hit on the graciousness of Netflix to give him the freedom to create what he wanted, a decision that made the film possible in the first place. In terms of working with Peele, Selick detailed why he chose Peele and his old partner Key to star as well as Peele’s overall intrigue with stop-motion. The director also went out of the realm of his latest film, discussing projects he wanted to make, the continued impact of The Nightmare Before Christmas and the prospect of returning to that world, and what he plans to do after the curtain closes on Wendell & Wild.

