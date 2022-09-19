Here’s a look at the SEAL Team season 6, episode 1 cast

Naima Perry – Parisa Fakhri

Parisa Fakhri resumes her role as Ray’s wife Naima Perry and works as a nurse.

Before featuring in SEAL Team, she had parts in TV series Dwelling, What We Do in the Shadows, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D as well as Shameless, Full of Grace, and Dreamland.

Omar Hamza – Raffi Barsoumian

Rounding off the cast is newcomer Raffi Barsoumian in the part of Omar Hamza, a senior chief of 15 years experience as a SEAL and the son of Syrian immigrants who has a strong knowledge of the Middle East.

Barsoumian has starred in The Code, Legends of Tomorrow, The Vampire Diaries, Shamless, and The Rest of Us.

Other cast credited as being in the episode on IMDB include Judd Lormand as Commander Eric Blackburn, Mike Wade as Lt. Wes Soto, Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds,

P.J. Johal as Dr. Watkins, Kate Bone as Nurse Kaitlin Huwe, Clark Moore as Decker, Jee Kang as Comms Tech, and Kaipo Schwab as Dr. Eli Rush.

SEAL Team season 6 airs on Sundays on Paramount+ in American and a UK release date is yet to be announced