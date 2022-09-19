Categories
Entertainment

I’d cancel Netflix for the rest of the year — where’s the great fall TV?


If you’re currently assessing your portfolio of streaming services in order to free up your budget for different entertainment options, now might be a good time to consider if you really need a Netflix subscription over the next few months. 

I surely can’t be the only one that’s looking ahead at Netflix’s fall schedule and feeling more than a little bit underwhelmed?



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.