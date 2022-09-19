Joliet library holds community event Saturday for remodeled downtown branch

The Joliet Public Library will hold a grand reopening community event for its remodeled downtown branch Saturday.
The event, which will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature tours, family activities, including a petting zoo and miniature-golf, and refreshments.
Visitors will see the results of a $10.5 million interior remodeling of the Ottawa Street branch that has taken place for the past year and a half. The library, which is located at 150 N. Ottawa St., was built in 1903 and designed by renowned Chicago architect Daniel Burnham.
“I think people will be really excited about some of the new services we will be offering with our space,” library Executive Director Megan Millen said in a news release.
Family activities also will include a scavenger hunt that will highlight new building features. There will be a meet-and-greet with costumed book characters Elephant and Piggie, Captain Underpants and Esteban the Green Crayon. The Digital Media Studio will host demonstrations featuring 3D printing.
“We really look forward to sharing the upgraded space and its features with everyone,” Millen said.
Upgrades include:
• On the first level, five individual or group study spaces, a local history room, a cafe stop and seating area, space for traveling exhibits, and a large room for events and public meetings.
• On the second level, youth and teen program rooms, large room for events and public meetings, interactive play spaces for kids and tweens, a mother’s room and updated restrooms.
• On the lower level, studio space with exhibit gallery for local artists, industrial lab equipped with 3D printers and other equipment, Digital Media Studio Common area with computers, video recording studio and three audio recording booths.
“The Digital Media Studio on the lower level of the library has doubled in size to include more computers, recording booths and an impressive video recording studio,” Millen said. “What started as a small office space on the second floor years ago now spans across our lower level and includes technology available to everyone with a Joliet library card.”
The library also has new furniture, shelving and lighting.
“Patrons can still use our computers, make copies, print their resumes or documents and check out books,” Millen said. But because of Project Burnham, we have become a place that opens so many different doors to learning. A place to view local art, dive into new technology, discover local authors and even have a dedicated room for researching genealogy or local history.”
Information is available at the library website, jolietlibraryblog.org.
Source link