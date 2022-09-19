Kourtney Kardashian Explained How She Really Feels About Her And Travis Barker Being Called “Kravis”

But how do Kourtney and Travis themselves feel about being called “Kravis”?
“I love the name ‘Kravis,'” Kourtney said, noting that the pair even call each other by it sometimes. Aww, that’s cute.
Of course, Travis Barker isn’t the only Travis in the Kardashian-Jenner Extended Universe. There’s also Travis Scott, who has two children with Kylie Jenner — so they could also be called “Kravis,” if you so wished.
But Kourtney wants to make one thing clear: There’s only one “Kravis.”
“Travis said to me the other day, ‘Is Kylie and Travis’s name Kravis also?'” Kourtney recalled. “And I’m like, ‘No…’ but why wasn’t it? ‘Cause they were before us.”
Either way, at this point, Kourtney and Travis lay claim to the “Kravis” name — for now, at least.
Source link