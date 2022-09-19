Lincoln Animal Ambassadors collect food to give to those in need in the community

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- For 14 years Lincoln Animal Ambassadors has been distributing pet food to low-income families to help feed their pets.

Companion animals and their people often rely on each other for their mental and physical well-being. This program helps prevent the trauma that results for both the pets and their people when they cannot afford to feed and care for their pets, and it also keeps pets from being surrendered to the already overloaded local shelters and rescue groups.

They are looking for dry dog and cat food, and canned dog food is currently needed, as well as cat litter. Any pet related items are accepted, new or gently used.

Monetary donations are accepted at P.O. Box 67072, Lincoln, NE 68506.

Donation barrels can be found at:

Super Saver at 56th & Hwy 2

Super Saver N. 27th & Cornhusker Hwy

Super Saver at Pine Lake (coming soon)

Arnie’s Pet Food, Alamo Center, 56th & Hwy 2

St. Matthews Episcopal Church at 2325 S. 24th Street

You can now leave donations at Hy-Vee on O St. from now until the 27th of September.

The Hy-Vee on 84th and Holdridge will be doing a drive September 30th through October 16th.