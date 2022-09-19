Mark Hamill Has A Great Beatles Story

Mark Hamill confirms a story about he and the Beatle George Harrison both geeking out over each other.

By Douglas Helm

It’s rare to meet an artist or celebrity that you look up to and it can be even rarer that the meeting is a good experience. But perhaps the rarest of all is when you meet an artist you look up to and they love your work too. Of course, if you’re Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame, this scenario is entirely possible and it’s exactly what happened when he met legendary musician George Harrison on a plane.

Mark Hamill confirmed the story posted by The Beatles fan account Beatles Earth with the hashtag #truestory. It turns out that Star Wars was big enough that even the esteemed lead guitarist of The Beatles enjoyed it. Of course, any of us would be lucky to meet Mark Hamill as well, but having a member of one of the greatest bands of all time compliment you would be pretty hard to beat.

Mark Hamill might not have known it at the time, but Star Wars is now just as big of a cultural phenomenon as The Beatles, albeit in a different artistic medium. There are probably now just as many people who would be just as excited to meet Mark Hamill as they would be to meet Sir Paul McCartney. In any case, it’s always cool to hear when two well-respected masters of their craft appreciate each other’s work.

While The Beatles will never make another new album, Mark Hamill is still fully immersed in the world of Star Wars. In fact, it was just earlier this year when he appeared as a de-aged Luke Skywalker in The Book of Boba Fett. He also returned as a current Mark Hamill-aged version of the character in the most recent Star Wars movie trilogy, bringing Luke Skywalker’s storyline to a close.

Mark Hamill de-aged in The Mandalorian

It remains to be seen if we get to see more of young Luke in series like The Mandalorian, but more Mark Hamill is always going to be welcome to Star Wars fans. For the most part, Hamill mostly focuses on voice work these days. Following his star-making role as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, Hamill has become a prolific voice actor with his version of the Joker being one of the best iterations of the character.

Most recently, Mark Hamill provided his vocal talents to the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. Hamill played the voice of Merv Pumpkinhead, the janitor of Morpheus’ realm the Dreaming. Hamill will also be returning to play superhero costume tailor Art Rosenbaum in Season 2 of Amazon’s Invincible, which is set to air sometime in 2023.

Of course, it’s not all animated series and movies for Mark Hamill. His next live-action role will be in the upcoming comedy The Machine, as reported by Deadline. The Machine is based on a bit and the real-life adventures of comedian Bert Kreischer, and it follows Bert and his father getting kidnapped by the ones he wronged 20 years ago in his drunk college semester abroad in Russia.

There’s no word on a release date for The Machine yet. Until then, you can catch Mark Hamill’s performance in The Sandman, which is streaming on Netflix. He’ll also be appearing in Mike Flanagan’s Edgar Allen Poe adaptation The Fall of the House of Usher, which will be hitting Netflix in the near future.