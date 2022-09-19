Categories
MCPS, teachers union aim to reset relationship


With a new school year underway, Montgomery County Public Schools officials and leaders of the county teachers union are acknowledging that they need to improve their relationship and avoid conflicts that could draw attention away from a mutual goal of providing quality instruction to students.

Tensions between the Montgomery County Education Association, which represents the district’s 14,000 teachers, and MCPS leadership have increased in recent years due to a number of issues and as the union repeatedly called out the district for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes last week when union leaders threw their support behind challengers in the upcoming school board elections, saying that “the issues currently plaguing our school system are a collective failure of each incumbent during their time in office.”

Some local education advocates were hopeful for a “fresh start” with a change in union leadership and the appointment earlier this year of Superintendent Monifa McKnight, who had been serving as interim school chief and took over the permanent role July 1.

While a reset doesn’t appear to have started out in a strong fashion, both MCPS and MCEA leaders say they’re hopeful that will change in the coming months as the district continues to recover from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and new contract negotiations with unions representing teachers, support professionals and administrators get underway. An attempt to reach school board President Brenda Wolff for comment was unsuccessful.

“I think we’re feeling a lot more secure about COVID itself but there certainly was a time where we felt there was an inadequate response from the Board of Education and school leadership when we most needed it,” MCEA President Jennifer Martin said in an interview last week. “It was extremely troubling and it led to a worsening of the relationship, from our perspective as a union, in dealing with the superintendent and Board of Education at that time. But I think as we’re coming through the worst of the effects of COVID, we are guardedly hopeful that things are going to be improving as we go forward this year.”

McKnight declined an interview request to discuss relations with the teachers union, referring questions to Deputy Superintendent Patrick Murphy. But in an op-ed published Sept. 10 in Bethesda Beat, McKnight called upon the district community to work together to solve issues.



