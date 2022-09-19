Meghan Markle gives comforting smile to Princess Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday alongside the rest of the Royal Family to say farewell to Her Late Majesty. And as they left, Meghan Markle gave her niece Princess Charlotte a sweet smile as she comforted the youngster in their family’s time of mourning.

Princess Charlotte attended the funeral with her brother Prince George and parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The moment with Meghan came as they waited outside, with Charlotte and George standing alongside the Queen Consort.

With Meghan nearby behind, Charlotte shot a gaze over her shoulder which resulted in her locking eyes with her aunty.

Spotting Charlotte’s eyes, Meghan gave a sweet grin her way, which Charlotte seemed to reciprocate before turning back to face forward.

READ MORE: Eamonn Holmes takes swipe at Phillip and Holly ‘queue jump’