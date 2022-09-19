Meghan Markle looked ‘sad and reflective’ at St. George’s Chapel

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, and body language expert Judi James analysed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both at Westminster Abbey and St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the latter of which was their wedding venue back in 2018.
Judi noted how Meghan and Harry passed “some words” during the service and “it looked as though she was consoling him in his grief and distress”.
She also said the Duchess showed signs of being supportive by turning her head in her husband’s direction whenever he moved or adjusted.
Meghan was also photographed shedding a tear or two following the service, when standing outside Westminster, and this feeling followed to her to the next service at St. George’s.
When waiting for their car to arrive, Meghan looked extremely sombre, despite being next to Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank.
READ MORE: ‘Fatal’ royal rift ‘caught on camera’ but Kate tries to save the day
Judi noted how Meghan and Harry passed “some words” during the service and “it looked as though she was consoling him in his grief and distress”.
She also said the Duchess showed signs of being supportive by turning her head in her husband’s direction whenever he moved or adjusted.
Meghan was also photographed shedding a tear or two following the service, when standing outside Westminster, and this feeling followed to her to the next service at St. George’s.
When waiting for their car to arrive, Meghan looked extremely sombre, despite being next to Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank.
Following the service, Harry joined the others to march behind the late monarch’s coffin.
Judi said the Duke put on his most “emotional display” and at times, his face “seemed to pucker into a more intense signal of grief” followed by his lips sucking inwards.
Walking alongside his brother, the expert suggested there were “some suppressed signals of tension”, referncing the sucked-in lip again.
Harry also displayed a shoulder-roll, Judi claimed and she said this was his way of not only “bracing or steeling himself” for what was coming next, but also perhaps “mimicking the gesture the coffin bearers were doing in what looked like a desire to take a more active role himself”.
Meghan and Harry got married in St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018.
Later that same year, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married in the same venue to which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended.
Prince Philip’s funeral service was also held at the Chapel last year, but Meghan didn’t attend as it wasn’t long after she had given birth to Lilibet.
Until today, St. George’s Chapel has only held fond memories for Meghan.
Source link