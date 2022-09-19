Meghan Markle looked ‘sad and reflective’ at St. George’s Chapel

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral today, and body language expert Judi James analysed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both at Westminster Abbey and St. George’s Chapel, Windsor, the latter of which was their wedding venue back in 2018.

Judi noted how Meghan and Harry passed “some words” during the service and “it looked as though she was consoling him in his grief and distress”.

She also said the Duchess showed signs of being supportive by turning her head in her husband’s direction whenever he moved or adjusted.

Meghan was also photographed shedding a tear or two following the service, when standing outside Westminster, and this feeling followed to her to the next service at St. George’s.

When waiting for their car to arrive, Meghan looked extremely sombre, despite being next to Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank.

