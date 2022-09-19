Mike Tindall shows ‘protective’ body language at Queen’s funeral

The 43-year-old royal was photographed at one point hugging his wife’s younger cousin, James, Viscount Severn.
James is the youngest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth at age 14.
According to body language expert Judi James, Mike took a “protective” role at the state funeral.
She exclusively told Express.co.uk: “Mike seems to have taken on the role of protective as well as of fun uncle in the Royal Family recently.”
What examples are there of this?
Judi explained: “For instance, he’s looked incredibly fond and protective of William, as well as his children, particularly the youngest Louis.”
How was he a “paternal presence” at the Queen’s funeral?
Judi opined: “Here he is providing that paternal presence again, this time patting Sophie and Edward’s son with an arm around his back.”
“He’s a good man, and his wife has chosen one of the best.”
Similarly, @Lea_Rebekka_ commented: “Looking out for the youngest grandchild.”
Royal watcher @imnotyomom added: “I love him.
“What a great addition to that family. Zara chose well.”
