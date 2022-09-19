Mike Tindall shows ‘protective’ body language at Queen’s funeral

She exclusively told Express.co.uk: “Mike seems to have taken on the role of protective as well as of fun uncle in the Royal Family recently.”

According to body language expert Judi James, Mike took a “protective” role at the state funeral.

James is the youngest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth at age 14.

The 43-year-old royal was photographed at one point hugging his wife’s younger cousin, James, Viscount Severn.

What examples are there of this?

Judi explained: “For instance, he’s looked incredibly fond and protective of William, as well as his children, particularly the youngest Louis.”

How was he a “paternal presence” at the Queen’s funeral?

Judi opined: “Here he is providing that paternal presence again, this time patting Sophie and Edward’s son with an arm around his back.”