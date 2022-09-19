NCIS season 20, episode 1 cast: Who stars in A Family Matter?





NCIS is among the most popular and longest-running dramas in the world and there is still plenty of life in the drama yet as it returns for season 20. Despite the momentous exit of Agent Leroy Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) early on in series 19, CBS gave the police procedural the green light to continue. When it does premiere, NCIS season 20 is going to kick start with a two-hour crossover special with NCIS Hawaii.

Who stars in NCIS season 20, episode 1? Nick Torres – Wilmer Valderrama Agent Nick Torres was welcomed into the NCIS fold in season 14, shortly after the exit of Agent Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). He is the team’s link to NCIS Hawaii as he previously worked with Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on a case which was investigated in March 2022. When they are in need of help again, Nick calls Jane and her colleagues for assistance in season 20’s first episode.

Actor Wilmer Valderrama first rose to fame as Fez in That 70s Show, before moving on to series like Awake, Handy Manny and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series. He will also be starring in the upcoming TV series Zorro as the titular character. Jessica Knight – Katrina Law The newest recruit is Agent Jessica Knight, played by Katrina Law, who joined after the majority of her old team died during a mission. She has since become an integral part of NCIS and has a blossoming romance with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). Law is known for playing Mira in Starz’s Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Spartacus: Vengeance, Nyssa al Ghul in The CW’s Arrow and Quinn Liu in CBS’ Hawaii Five-0. READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson ‘hurt’ as he’s insulted by contestant

Timothy McGee – Sean Murray With Gibbs now out of the picture, Timothy McGee is the longest-serving agent in NCIS. As always, he will be ready to give a helping hand in trying to find out who is responsible for framing Parker. Actor Sean Murray is by far best associated with NCIS, having been in the drama from the start, having first made his appearance as McGee in the show’s premiere Yankee White in 2003. Fans will also recognise him as Thackery Binx in Disney’s Halloween movie Hocus Pocus. Ernie Malik – Jason Antoon NCIS Hawaii star Jason Antoon will be starring as computer specialist Ernie Malik. For the past five years, Antoon has been behind Brickman in TNT’s drama Claws. Some of his other roles have been in Kings, Electric City, Famous in Love and Vamped Out. DON’T MISS…

Alden Parker – Gary Cole Agent Alden Parker is the reason why NCIS and NCIS Hawaii’s teams are getting together. The series 19 cliffhanger revolved around him being framed for a murder he didn’t commit and now he’s on the run while his colleagues try and get to the bottom of what’s happened. Actor Gary Cole portrayed Kurt McVeigh in The Good Fight for five years before joining the NCIS cast. Later in his career, Cole has been doing voiceover work in popular animated series such as Bob’s Burgers, Big Mouth, Q-Force and Family Guy. Vivian Kolchak – Teri Polo Alden has gone on the run with his ex-wife Vivian who says she is trying to help him but can she really be trusted? Actress Teri Polo played Pam Byrnes-Focker in the Meet the Parents trilogy and played Stef Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters.

Tobias Fornell – Joe Spano Also making a special appearance in this crossover special is actor Joe Spano as Tobias Fornell. While Gibbs may no longer be in the series, his close friend and former FBI agent Fornell is more than happy to help the team as always. Spano has been in NYPD Blue, Mercy Point and Murder One, just to name a few. Other cast members include: Jimmy Palmer – Brian Dietzen Kasie Hines – Diona Reasonover Leon Vance – Rocky Carroll NCIS season 20 premieres on Monday, September 19, on CBS in the USA. A UK release date hasn’t been announced.





