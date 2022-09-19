New boys tennis postseason format set to debut

The boys tennis postseason will have an historic new look starting this fall.



In the past, the individual and team championships in each classification were both decided at the same event, with teams earning team championship points based on each individual win. This year, the individual titles in No. 1 singles through No. 4 doubles in each classification will still be decided by a three-day tournament, while the team championships will be decided by a new dual-style tournament that will take place over several weeks.



“It really should be the best of both worlds,” CHSAA associate commissioner Bethany Brookens said. “Many coaches have told me that dual matches during the regular season ‘actually count’ this year, as teams are vying for a spot on that coveted 16-team bracket.”



On Sept. 23, the CHSAA Tennis Committee will release a 16-team single elimination bracket for both 5A and 4A where the higher seed will host three rounds before CHSAA will host the team championship finals at Denver City Park on October 18. In each round, the teams will play head to head at all seven ladder spots to determine the winner and which team will advance to the next round.



In order to seed the team bracket, the CHSAA Tennis Committee will use any and all criteria, including Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), strength of league, overall record, strength of competition, head-to-head competition and common opponents in no particular order.



This year, boys tennis teams will still have our individual regionals at which individual positions – No. 1 singles through No. 4 doubles – will advance to the individual state championships.



Postseason Calendar

DUAL TEAM BRACKETS RELEASED (4A & 5A) – Friday, Sept. 23

1st ROUND OF DUAL TEAM BRACKET – Wednesday, Sept. 28

2nd ROUND OF DUAL TEAM BRACKET – Saturday, Oct. 1

INDIVIDUAL REGIONALS – Completed by Saturday, Oct. 8

SEMIFINALS OF DUAL TEAM BRACKET – Tuesday, Oct. 11

4A STATE TENNIS INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (Pueblo City Park) – Oct. 13-15

5A STATE TENNIS INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS ­(City Park, Denver) – Oct. 13-15, 2022

4A/5A STATE TENNIS TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS (City Park, Denver) – Oct. 18, 2022