Next up is King Charles III’s coronation – Inside Operation Golden Orb

While a coronation offers a chance to celebrate the start of a new reign, it is also a solemn and religious event. The ceremony is steeped in history, and King Charles’ will likely be conducted at Westminster Abbey, the coronation venue for all but two monarchs since 1066, and also the same location where the Royal Family today gathered for the Queen’s funeral.

When will King Charles III’s coronation be held?

A date has not been announced for King Charles’ coronation yet while the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is likely the event will take place at some point in 2023.

The Queen succeeded her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, but her coronation was not held until 16 months later.

Coronations take a significant amount of planning, so they are often months in the making.

The event is codenamed Operation Golden Orb and has been in the planning stage for many years. Out of respect to the Queen, details weren’t talked of publicly, but following her funeral today more details are expected to be revealed.

The coronation will also serve as Camilla’s coronation as Queen Consort, the first consort to be crowned since 1937, where she will be presented with the Queen Mother’s crown, featuring the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

Aligning with Charles’ wish for a slimmed-down monarchy, it’s expected that the coronation service will also be more parred back – and more modern. But he’s likely to still follow a number of key royal traditions.

