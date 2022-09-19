Next up is King Charles III’s coronation – Inside Operation Golden Orb

While a coronation offers a chance to celebrate the start of a new reign, it is also a solemn and religious event. The ceremony is steeped in history, and King Charles’ will likely be conducted at Westminster Abbey, the coronation venue for all but two monarchs since 1066, and also the same location where the Royal Family today gathered for the Queen’s funeral.
When will King Charles III’s coronation be held?
A date has not been announced for King Charles’ coronation yet while the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is likely the event will take place at some point in 2023.
The Queen succeeded her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, but her coronation was not held until 16 months later.
Coronations take a significant amount of planning, so they are often months in the making.
The event is codenamed Operation Golden Orb and has been in the planning stage for many years. Out of respect to the Queen, details weren’t talked of publicly, but following her funeral today more details are expected to be revealed.
The coronation will also serve as Camilla’s coronation as Queen Consort, the first consort to be crowned since 1937, where she will be presented with the Queen Mother’s crown, featuring the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.
Aligning with Charles’ wish for a slimmed-down monarchy, it’s expected that the coronation service will also be more parred back – and more modern. But he’s likely to still follow a number of key royal traditions.
The Crown Jewels
During Charles’ coronation, several historic Crown Jewels will make an appearance including the centrepiece, St Edward’s Crown, which is named after Saint Edward the Confessor.
The Imperial State Crown, which features the Cullinan II diamond, the Black Prince’s Ruby and the Stuart Sapphire, will also likely be worn.
Queen Consort Camilla may be crowned alongside Charles at his coronation, as was the case for the late Queen Mother when King George VI’s coronation was held in 1937.
Camilla may wear the Crown of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, which features the 105.6-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond.
What will ER change to when Charles is crowned?
ER stands for Elizabeth Regina, with Regina meaning Queen in Latin.
Now Charles is King this will change; he will either go by CR or CIIIR with the R standing for Rex, which means King in Latin.
Will Charles’ coronation be televised?
The Queen’s coronation was the first ever to be televised, and it’s likely Charles will follow suit. The proclamation marking the official start of his reign was the first to be broadcast in history as he seeks to bring the Royal Family into the 21st century.
His coronation is expected to be no different. During the Queen’s coronation, 8,000 dignataries took part in the procession along with 40,000 troops. The event lasted three hours and she had multiple outfit changes. Charles’, meanwhile, is expected to be more parred back.
A source told the Mail: “It will be a slimmed-down Monarchy on display throughout. I wouldn’t be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards.”
