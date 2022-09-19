Ocushield’s online test to help employees’ screen weary eyes

Aimed at those who spend hours peering at screens, the early intervention technology developed by the ophthalmic telemedicine specialist works on both laptops and mobiles.

Multiple tests are displayed to detect issues such as changes in depth perception, sight clarity, colour vision abnormalities and muscle balance.

A report also indicates whether any change in a prescription for lenses is required.

Designed as a springboard prior to any full examination that might then be needed, “eyes are under more pressure than ever in our modern workplace and visiting an optician takes time,” says optometrist and Ocushield founder Dhruvin Patel.

“Our test makes it easier for people and allows employers to offer a very practical benefit. Staff gain greater awareness, transparency and control over their eye health.”

Charges will be per employee, with Ocushield, which employs 12, working with company HR departments and benefits platforms.

Details are not shared with an employer, just whether a test was taken.