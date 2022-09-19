Prince Harry was ‘affected more’ than William by Diana funeral

“I think you are right, saying it is the grandmother, it is not their mother, I think this is acceptable and I think it will make something very poignant about this march.

“I think it is extraordinary to see people walk behind a coffin and I remember when Diana died, Philip insisted on walking with the boys, even though he had terrible arthritis, and he really was in pain as he did that walk.

“But he did it to help those boys and it surely did help those boys but it is a tough one, it is going to be tough today for all the royals following that coffin.

“Bringing back so many memories, and the crowds – it is going to be extraordinary.”