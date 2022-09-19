Princess Anne recycles timeless black jacket from Diana’s 1997 funeral

Princess Anne, 72, has donned a series of all-black outfits since the Queen’s death. However, one outfit, in particular, has sparked the interest of fashion-forward royal fans.

However, it’s not the first time Anne has donned the peplum-style jacket.

It consisted of a smart ebony pencil skirt, sheer tights and an understated black headpiece.

Whilst in Edinburgh on September 13, Princess Anne looked poised and elegant in a sleek black jacket fastened with a pearlescent pin.

The mother-of-two previously wore the garment, which is at least 25 years old, at the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997.

This fashion choice proves the royal’s style is truly timeless.

Princess Anne was a champion of sustainable style long before the trend became mainstream.

Where consumers are now encouraged to recycle, buy vintage and rewear their wardrobe, the thrifty Princess Royal has been a sustainable style trendsetter for decades.

