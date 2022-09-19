Progression Guide: How Weapon Progression and Attachments Work – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide – IGN

Learning from previous installments of the series, the progression system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received a significant overhaul that changes how attachments are unlocked across weapons, as well as how weapons within each class are unlocked. This progression guide will explain everything you need to know about weapon progression and attachments work in Call of Duty: MW2.

How Does the Gunsmith and Weapon Progression Work in Modern Warfare 2

Following criticism from previous installments of the series, the Gunsmith has received a significant update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 that essentially revamps the original Loadout creation tool from Modern Warfare (2019). Infinity Ward’s goal for the overhaul was to create a much more explorative weapon builder that reduces repetitiveness while making reasonable challenges to unlock attachments and camouflage.

And that they have done, as a brand-new mechanic called Weapon Platforms has been introduced, and it fundamentally changes the way that weapon progression now works in the game. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Weapon Platforms, along with details regarding the update to the way that attachments are now unlocked.

Weapon Platforms Explained

Weapon Platforms are best described as a collection of up to five weapons within the same manufacturer that shares a pool of attachments. This is designed to help streamline progression and customization so that you can seamlessly swap between multiple playstyles on select weapons.

So, if your weapon is part of a larger Weapons Platform, you’ll be able to level up a weapon so that you can change its Receiver attachment via the Gunsmith. When changing a weapon’s Receiver, you are essentially changing its class, making it an all-new weapon.

The M4, one of the earliest weapons you’ll unlock, has four potential Receivers that you can unlock; these include the M16, the 556 Icarus LMG, the FTac Recon Rifle, and FSS Hurricane SMG.

To unlock each Receiver, you’ll need to upgrade each weapon’s level. For example, the FTac Recon Receiver becomes available after leveling the M4 to level 14. Additionally, you can keep tabs on your Weapon Platform progression by checking the Progression menu when building a weapon. Here, you’ll find a progression tab that displays a branched map of your overall Platform Mastery, along with the ability to see the progression track and rewards for leveling up each weapon within the Weapon Platform.

Weapon Attachments Explained

In addition to Weapon Platforms, the way attachments unlock has also significantly changed, as they are now broken down into two categories: Universal Attachments and Weapons Platform Specific Attachments.

Using an Assault Rifle as an example, here is a breakdown of each category and the attachments that are included in each:

Weapons Platform Specific Attachments – These attachments are shareable between all Receivers within the platform:

Receiver

Barrel

Magazine

Stock

Rear Grip

Universal Attachments – If compatible, these attachments can be used across every weapon in the game:

Muzzle

Underbarrel

Ammunition

Laser

Optic

So, as you can see, gone are the days of having to grind several weapons to unlock your favorite optic or attachment on each. Instead, you will only need to unlock the attachment once through the M4 track for it to be available across every other compatible weapon in the game.

