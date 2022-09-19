Royal parenting rules Kate and Meghan will follow at Queen’s funeral

“At the same time, they have to ensure that the kids still feel safe. To achieve this, they will have to be as honest and transparent as possible with the children. This is so they understand what is going on.

“The children need to be given time to say goodbye to their great grandmother and space to express whatever emotions they are feeling before they are subjected to the formalities,” Gifty explained.

But is it is considered appropriate to take children to a funeral? There is no right or wrong decision on whether children should or should not attend a funeral and child psychologists suggest that most children have an understanding of death when they reach eight years old.

However, younger children can have an awareness of death in some form too and may also be comfortable attending a funeral.