Shoppers are loving under £50 straighteners from Aldi

Aldi’s expansive range of Specialbuys now features many health and beauty products, including some branded products at affordable prices.
One of the top brands on the market for hair tools is Remington, which is an affordable option with a wide range of products constantly being released, and many priced at below the £50 mark.
The hair tool is considerably cheaper on Aldi’s website than on Remington’s own website where it’s being sold for £84.99, and Boots where it’s priced at £64.99.
Aldi is offering shoppers the straighteners for only £44.99, which is a huge saving compared to other retailers.
The sleek design of the straighteners features rose gold accents and uses intelligent OPTIheat technology which Remington says ‘locks in styles all-day, giving you healthy looking and beautifully straight hair’.
Features:
⦁ Digital controls
⦁ 9 Temperature settings
⦁ Maximum temperature 230°C (approx.)
⦁ 10 Second heat-up time
⦁ Ultra-fast heat recovery
⦁ Ceramic plates
⦁ 3m Swivel cord
⦁ Automatic safety shut-off after 60 minutes
The straighteners also come with a heat-proof pouch for safety and to protect surfaces when straightening hair.
Width of plates: 3.1cm
Length of plates: 28.1cm (approx.)
Shoppers have been praising the straighteners, with some even saying they are “better than GHDs”.
Annjo1968 said: ”Great straighteners. Better than my GHDs. Have very thick wild curly hair which they somehow manage to make super smooth and sleek.”
kazzaw also commented: ”I think these straighteners are excellent value for money. I’ve had two pairs of GHD recently and I much prefer these. Given the price – they’re outstanding. Very pleased I gave them a go”.
LisaJD added: ”Bought this as a gift and the recipient was delighted – they do a great job of both straightening and curling!”
