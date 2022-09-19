Shoppers are loving under £50 straighteners from Aldi

Aldi’s expansive range of Specialbuys now features many health and beauty products, including some branded products at affordable prices.

One of the top brands on the market for hair tools is Remington, which is an affordable option with a wide range of products constantly being released, and many priced at below the £50 mark.

The straighteners are part of the ProLuxe range, which is slightly more premium than the standard collection. Remington’s website says: “Want salon results every day? You can achieve longer-lasting styles with our professional grade PROluxe range.”



The hair tool is considerably cheaper on Aldi’s website than on Remington’s own website where it’s being sold for £84.99, and Boots where it’s priced at £64.99.

Aldi is offering shoppers the straighteners for only £44.99, which is a huge saving compared to other retailers.