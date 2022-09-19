State pensioners get extra £92.40 a week via Attendance Allowance

Recently, Middletons Mobility broke down the various disabled benefit payments being offered by countries across Europe.

The UK was found to have the largest disabled population in the continent of 14.6 million, however, it only offers an average disability benefit allowance of £679.90.

In comparison, Switzerland has the second largest number of disabled people in Europe and an average benefit allowance of £7,149.55.

However, the UK was recognised for having a wealth of freebie benefits, such as the free bus pass, and specific payments designed to benefit pensioners like Attendance Allowance.