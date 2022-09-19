Style rules Kate, Meghan, Sophie & Zara will observe at Queen funeral





Miranda explained there is a set royal protocol when it comes to mourning dress. The protocol “has been firmly in place since the reign of Queen Victoria, in its strictest form”. But what are the rules for the royal women, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Sophie Wessex and Zara Tindall? The fashion expert explained: “All the royals are expected to wear black including black hosiery for the women and little to no extra embellishment in their outfits. READ MORE: Meghan’s gesture after ‘incident’ at Windsor suggests ‘anxiety’

“When the Queen Mother died the whole family wore black for almost three weeks.” Miranda explained that “the Queen undertook a similar period of mourning, in line with European royal tradition after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip”. When Prince Philip died, “all the other members of the Royal Family wore mourning bands on their royal duties for weeks” which will also be expected this time. Miranda continued: “The younger royal women, Kate, Meghan, Sophie and Zara, will all be expected to wear black and will keep their outfits minimal, with little to no additional flourishes such as brooches and necklaces. DON’T MISS

“Jewellery will be discreet and diamonds are usually a no-no for the royals until after 6pm. “So expect pearls or other gemstones but nothing obtrusive,” Miranda explained. “The royal trendsetters will fall into their monochrome ’style uniform’.” This is, according to the fashion expert, “a style tactic which has helped to cement their own personal brands over the years, as wearing a single colour from head to toe, including shoes, bags and hats creates a striking look and has the added benefit of elongating the silhouette which is always flattering, but on such a grave occasion wearing anything colourful – even the slightest flash – would be deemed wholly inappropriate”. READ MORE: Sophie Wessex ‘exhausted by grief’ after ‘special’ bond with Queen

“Even Meghan, who is no stranger to breaking royal fashion etiquette, will be expected to comply,” Miranda noted. Hats will be worn as it’s a formal event, “the ladies will no doubt carry their trademark clutch bags which not only look sophisticated but serve a multitude of other purposes, enabling them to communicate to their aides whenever they wish to be rescued from a conversation, and even shielding any potentially risqué décolletage shots from the press when they get out of cars”. “Something Princess Diana was famous for,” the stylist explained.

Miranda revealed “the outfits have been planned for months, possibly even years in advance”, as there is a huge amount of coordination involved here, “with every detail being recorded in the wardrobe diaries at the Palace – to ensure the family portray a united front”. “Every single nuance of their clothing, whether its a piece of embroidery on a garment or even an earring, will have been selected due to its significance. “The royals are masters at diplomatic dressing when they visit other countries, often dressing in the national colour or wearing something bearing the national emblem, and they apply these sentimental style tactics to their own events too.” Miranda added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a nod to the late Prince Phillip, with some discreet flashes of his livery colour – Edinburgh green – it is well documented that the Queen misses her late husband dreadfully and there will be some comfort in knowing they are at last back together.”