The Astrology Of Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Shows Whether They Get Along

Scroll To See More Images

Is this a frosty rivalry between two sister-in-laws? Or is there a deeper and more meaningful side to this relationship? Let’s dive into the astrology of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, because their birth charts contain the answers. You’ve probably read all the headlines speculating on the relationship between Meghan and Kate. Ever since she joined the Royal Family in 2018, the world has wondered whether the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex actually get along.

Let’s take a look at their “big three” zodiac signs (sun sign, moon sign and rising sign). Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was born on August 4, 1981 at 4:46 a.m. in Canoga Park, California. She has a Leo sun, Libra moon and Cancer rising. While Catherine, Princess of Wales was born on January 9, 1982 at 7:00 p.m. in Berkshire, England. She has a Capricorn sun, Cancer moon and Leo rising.

Upon first glance at their birth charts, I couldn’t find anything definitive that would point to a feud, at least in terms of astrology. However, there is one thing—they share a few minor Uranian and Neptunian aspects that can indicate that their relationship is erratic, inconsistent and drenched with miscommunications. In fact, there’s a big chance their relationship is constantly wavering between hot and cold.

Kate is a Capricorn & Meghan is a Leo

Contrary to what you might think, the astrological compatibility between their birth charts is not bad at all. Catherine’s Leo rising connects with Meghan’s Leo sun, allowing them to see each other clearly. Catherine’s Mars in diplomatic Libra also aligns with Meghan’s moon-Jupiter conjunction in Libra, which means that Kate actually motivates her sister-in-law to be a better person. Meghan’s Mars in protective Cancer connects with Catherine’s nurturing Cancer moon, which means that she’s also someone her sister-in-law admires.

However, because their Mars signs are forming a square with each other in debilitated signs, which means there’s always tension simmering just beneath the surface. At times, their relationship may be marked by passive aggressiveness, as they might not feel free to directly confront each other. The need to follow decorum at the expense of their emotions could play a major part in the irritating nature of their personal interactions.

“ Their Mars signs are forming a square with each other, which means there’s always tension simmering just beneath the surface. ”

The opposition between Meghan’s sun-Mercury conjunction in Leo and Catherine’s Mercury and Venus in Aquarius is where the turmoil begins. When Mercury—planet of communication—is in a harsh aspect with someone else’s sun, it can signify a lack of comprehension and understanding between them. They can get along 85% of the time, but argue until they’re blue in the face the other 15% of the time. Tensions can come to the surface quickly here. Also, the sun and Mercury are what brought the stressful vibes between them into public focus.

When I dug deeper, I noticed that Meghan has the asteroid Juno in Libra which connects with Catherine’s Mars, Saturn, Pluto and the asteroid Pallas Athena in the same air sign. This means that there is a desire to be close and work together on projects. Juno, being the dutiful person, gets frustrated when they’re taken for granted (which, in this case, would be Meghan). She probably wanted to—and probably still does—align with her sister-in-law when it comes to policies that have a positive impact on the world. However, drama probably ensued because Catherine reminded Meghan of her role and duty as a political wife in the monarchy, which probably didn’t sit well and initiated disagreements.

“ Their relationship may feel wishy-washy, because neither parties are sure about how the other feels about them. ”

Interestingly enough, Catherine’s Juno and Vesta connect with Meghan’s Neptune. This isn’t a bad astrological aspect. The asteroids Juno and Vesta gain a spiritual and philosophical perspective when they link up with another person’s Neptune, which rules over spirituality and empathy but also delusion and insecurity. These sister-in-laws can—and should look to each other for inspiration and unconditional support. The only issue? Their relationship may feel wishy-washy, because neither parties are sure about how the other feels about them.

Will They Ever Truly Become Close?

With the presence of Neptune and Pluto in their astrological synastry, one could even argue that the so-called problems between Meghan and Kate are brought on by a third party. And let’s be honest—how much of that third party happens to be the media and the public eye? If these two powerful women were given the chance to sit together in a room alone for an hour, they could hash things out. Both ladies have compassionate and forgiving charts (this is due to Meghan’s moon in Libra and Catherine’s moon in Cancer). With a little push, they could make up and become fast friends!

Overall, I think that a possible reconciliation is in the future between Meghan and Catherine. It’s clear that they both respect the other and want to partner on projects — something I can foresee happening in the near future. Whatever the beef and drama is, they will move on from it and become collaborators on meaningful ventures together. And ever since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, it’s given these two ladies the opportunity to spend time together bonding over something that brings them together as a family. Chances are, it’ll deepen their relationship in the long run.