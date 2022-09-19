The best Apple Watch Series 8 deals right now

Apple’s new flagship smartwatch – the Apple Watch Series 8 – is now out, and it starts at $399, just like its predecessor did last year. For the early adopters of the exciting new smartwatch by Cupertino, carriers and retailers have prepared sweet deals and bonuses.

If you’re looking for the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we have a list of the best offers on the smartwatch available right now, at carriers, retailers, and Apple’s online store.

Best Apple Watch Series 8 deals live right now

The Apple Watch Series 8 is now officially released and is the latest smartwatch by Apple (accompanied by the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE and the athlete-oriented Apple Watch Ultra).

Here are the deals that are currently live for the Series 8:

Now, let’s look into the details of these hot offers a bit more. First off, we have Best Buy with a generous trade-in offer. Right now, you can save up to $175 if you trade in a similar device, meaning a smartwatch. This means you can get the GPS-only Series 8 for around $224. Of course, with any trade-in deal, the better your device is, the better the offer.

Apple is also giving you an option to save some cash on the newest smartwatch by trading in your old one.

Meanwhile, carriers are also offering great discounts on the Series 8 right now. A BOGO deal, which gives you $200 when you buy two smartwatches, is present at AT&T (with any plan). Verizon, on the other hand, has two offers: a trade-in offer and a BOGO deal.

With a trade-in, the carrier is giving you up to $180 off, while its BOGO deal ensures you get $250 off. Here again, this offer is valid with any plan (which is, by the way, a rarity given the fact that usually the hottest deals are only reserved for the Unlimited plans).

T-Mobile is offering a BOGO $200 off with a new line for the Series 8 as well.

As you can see, retailers and carriers are very generous right now if you’re looking into getting the new Apple Watch Series 8. As you may know, deals change pretty frequently so if you’ve set your eyes on this device, we would advise you to make a decision sooner rather than later to ensure you get a killer deal like the ones above for it.

This article will be regularly updated, so when new deals show up, we’ll have them here for you. Now, go get your new smartwatch!