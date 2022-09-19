WEEK AT A GLANCE: Tarleton Tennis back from successful Spring, Volleyball to begin conference play – Tarleton State University Athletics

Tournament play has wrapped up for Texan Volleyball, as they will begin taking on some WAC opponents this Thursday and Saturday.



Tarleton Volleyball will be on the road to begin conference play, as they head to Stephen F. Austin on Thursday. They will be back in Wisdom Gym on Saturday to take on UTRGV to round out their week. Texan Tennis will be competing in their second tournament of the season as they go to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regional Championship Thursday-Sunday. Texan Soccer stays at home this week, as they continue conference play against Utah Tech on Friday and Southern Utah on Sunday. Tarleton Football begins their first of three straight weeks on the road as they head to North Alabama on Saturday.



TARLETON TENNIS participated in their first tournament of the 2022-23 season at the ASU Slam Fest last weekend, with similar results to their WAC regular season championship last Spring. They played in 38 total matches, going 16-9 in singles and 7-6 in doubles. Freshman Elif Albayrak went 3-0 in Flight C Singles, while returners Elsa Boisson and Celia Vaudiau also went undefeated in singles. The Texans head to Fort Worth from Thursday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 25, to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regional Championship, hosted by TCU. This is an invite only event based on rankings. Last year, Martha Makantasi and Deniza Marcinkevica participated and advanced to the main draw.



TEXAN VOLLEYBALL looks to bounce back from a tough few days at the Northern Colorado Classic as they begin conferences games this week. They begin WAC play with an 8-6 non-conference record and will head to Nacogdoches on Thursday to take on Stephen F. Austin at 6:30 p.m. The Texans will wrap up their week at home against UTRGV on Saturday at 1 p.m.



TARLETON SOCCER continues conference play as they host Utah Tech on Friday at 6 p.m. for Greek Day and Southern Utah on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Texans come off a tie against Abilene Christian to begin WAC play, giving them a 4-2-2 overall record on the season. Tarleton Soccer will be on the road for four straight games following Sunday’s match against Southern Utah, as they will not be back at the Tarleton Soccer Complex until Oct. 21 to take on Seattle on Military Appreciation Day.



TEXAN FOOTBALL begins their three-game road stretch as they head to Florence, Alabama, to take on North Alabama this Saturday at 6 p.m. The Texans come off a spectacular win in front of a big Family Weekend crowd against the Greyhounds of Eastern New Mexico by a score of 41-6. Beau Allen was named the Fireside District Player of the Game and passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns, along with another touchdown on the ground. Jaden Smith was on the receiving end of a majority of the passes with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. The Texan defense held the Greyhounds to only 113 total yards with two forced fumbles, a blocked punt, and Tarleton’s first interception on the year by Patrick Jones. The Texans have a week off after traveling to North Alabama before they head to Southern Utah for their first conference game of the year on Oct. 8.



TARLETON CROSS COUNRTY was impressive at the Texas A&M Invitational as the men finish with second place and the women came in seventh. The men raced an 8K while the women raced a 5K. Kevin Baez was the top finisher for the men, placing fourth with a time of 24:26.1. Angel Contreras also finished in the top ten, placing ninth just 17 seconds behind Baez. Freshman Morgan Lamberson was the top women finisher for Tarleton, placing 28th with a time of 19:33.1. The Texans will have a week off form competition before heading to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Arkansas Chile Pepper Festival on Friday, Sept. 30.



TEXAN WOMEN’S GOLF has a week off before heading to Huntsville for the RE/MAX Prime Properties Bearkat Invitational at Bearkat Course. Mathilde Brogens led the way for Tarleton with a tied-14th place individual finish at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic in Springville, Utah last week. Newcomers Rebeca Fernandez and Elle Fox both tied for 34th. In the two-day, three-round event, the Texans took 11th place with an overall score of +73.



FOLLOW THE ACTION with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.



TARLETON SPORTS EXTRAVAGANZA will be held every Monday night at 6 p.m. at Twisted J Live through the end of basketball season, with certain holiday exceptions. Incentives to the show include ticket giveaways to Twisted J Live Shows, food and drink specials, and Tarleton Athletic ticket giveaways. The Todd Whitten Show, presented by Triple Crown Ford, and the Mary Schindler Show, presented by F&M Bank, will highlight this Tarleton Sports Extravaganza.



TICKETS are available for all of the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. Admission to all home Tarleton soccer games is free to the public. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.



‘Week at a Glance’ presented by Mustang Ranch will be posted on the official home of Tarleton Athletics at TarletonSports.com in addition to its usual location on our social media channels. Each week will provide updates of the upcoming games for the week, as well as promotional information, game changes, ticket information, and anything else Tarleton fans will need to know to prepare for a week of competition.



