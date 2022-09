Whitehall shuts out Grant 8-0 in Monday tennis action | Local Sports Journal

LocalSportsJournal.com

WHITEHALL –The Whitehall boys tennis team routed the Grant Tigers on Monday.

The Vikings stumped the Tigers with an 8-0 shutout.

Whitehall will travel to North Muskegon on Wednesday.

Grant will visit the Orioles of Ludington on Wednesday.

GRANT – 0, WHITEHALL – 8,

Singles:

No. 1 – River Morrison, WHITEHALL def. Austin Whitney, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Rob Hentschel, WHITEHALL def. Grant Freye, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Owen Bass, WHITEHALL def. Garrett Freye, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 – Brady Tate, WHITEHALL def. Brock Schoolman, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Samuel Cole, WHITEHALL – Isaac VanAmberg, WHITEHALL def. Drew Crater, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL – Schwartz Hayden, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 2 – Griffin Lownds, WHITEHALL – Patrick Cole, WHITEHALL def. Thomas Devos, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL – Jack Noble, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Brayden Bishop, WHITEHALL – Jonathan Hall, WHITEHALL def. Daniel Stong, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL – Otwen Norberg, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

No. 4 – William Burger, WHITEHALL – Ian Sampson, WHITEHALL def. Evan McKnight, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL – Ethan Kaminski, GRANT HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;