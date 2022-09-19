Who is Lady Sarah Chatto and what is her relationship to the Queen?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the State Funeral of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, it has been confirmed.

The order of service for Monday’s elaborate ceremony shows that George, nine, and his seven-year-old sister, Charlotte, will gather alongside 2,000 others in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the life and reign of the late British monarch, who died on 8 September at the age of 96.

Other descendents of the Queen who are expected to pay their respects include Lady Sarah Chatto.

But who is the elusive royal and what is her relationship to the Queen?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Lady Sarah Chatto?

Born in 1964, Lady Sarah is the second child and only daughter of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, and her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon.

She and her brother, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, are the only maternal first cousins of King Charles III.

Princess Margaret with Lady Sarah Chatto and her son, David, in 1968 (Getty Images)

She is the youngest grandchild of King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Born in 1964 at Kensington Palace, Lady Sarah was christened in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace and was raised with a nanny.

Her parents formally separated when Lady Sarah was 12, before divorcing when she was 14.

Despite largely living life away from the public eye, she appeared as a bridesmaid to her cousin Princess Anne’s wedding to Captain Mark Phillips in 1973, and again for the marriage of King Charles III to the late Diana, Princess of Wales in 1981.

Lady Sarah is also godmother to both Prince Harry and Lady Louise Windsor, two of the Queen’s grandchildren.

Lady Sarah Chatto and Prince Harry in 2015 (Getty Images)

After taking art A-level at Bedales School in Hampshire, the young royal undertook a foundation at the Camberwell School of Art, before studying art at the Royal Academy Schools.

Lady Sarah has won awards for her artwork, including The Winsor & Newton Prize in 1998 and The Creswick Landscape Prize in 1990.

She has been exhibiting her artwork at The Redfern Gallery since 1995, under the name Sarah Armstrong-Jones.

In 2004, she became vice-president of the Royal Ballet, of which her mother had been president.

Is Lady Sarah Chatto married?

Lady Sarah Chatto during her marriage to Daniel Chatto in 1994 (AFP via Getty Images)

During a visit to India with her father in the 1980s, Lady Sarah met her future husband, Daniel Chatto.

An actor turned artist, Chatto is from a theatrical family and is the son of actor Tom Chatto and the theatre agent Ros Chatto.

The couple married on 14 July 1994 at St Stephen Walbrook church in the City of London, where the bride wore a gown designed by Jasper Conran.

Her bridesmaids included her half-sister Lady Frances, Zara Phillips (daughter of her first cousin, Princess Anne) and Tara Noble-Singh, a family friend.

Lady Sarah and Daniel have two sons: Samuel, a sculptor and yoga enthusiast, and Arthur, who is currently serving in the Royal Marines.