10 Biggest Movies Releasing On Netflix This Fall

At the start of the year, Netflix put out a video highlighting some of the biggest films hitting the service in 2022 and some of them have become hits throughout the year. Movies like The Adam Project and The Bubble gave Netflix subscribers some solid watches earlier in the year while movies like Carter and The Gray Man offered some action-packed experiences worthy of a summer blockbuster at home. Now, with the fall film season here, Netflix is going all out with some of their biggest releases of the year.





RELATED: Best TV Shows & Original Series on Netflix Right Now (September 2022)

Whether you’re looking for a comedic murder-mystery featuring a familiar looking detective or an animated feature featuring the return of beloved comedy pairing in a horror-themed adventure for the whole family, Netflix seems like they’ve got their subscriber base covered this fall. There’s a mix of fresh originals looking to make their mark as well as big franchises returning to entertain audiences once again. Plus, some awards hopefuls featuring some standout performances and new visions from prolific and rising directors looking for Oscar glory. So, let’s see how Netflix is treating its movie-loving subscribers this fall.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘Blonde’ (Hits Netflix on September 28th)

Netflix looks to make history this fall by releasing its first NC-17 film with the upcoming fictionalized Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana De Armas, Blonde.

The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name and is a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe (De Armas). The film has already received rave reviews coming out of its premiere at this past Venice Film Festival and De Armas is already a top name circulating for some potential awards love making Blonde one of Netflix’s biggest awards contenders this fall.

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ (Hits Netflix on October 5th)

Image via Netflix

Blumhouse and Netflix are collaborating once again to bring a Stephen King story to life with the upcoming horror film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.

The story, from King’s 2020 anthology If It Bleeds, follows a young teenage boy (Jaeden Martell) who is grieving from the loss of an elderly man (Donald Sutherland) he befriends, but finds that the cell phone he gave the old man to have a dark power that keeps them connected. Netflix is providing horror fans with an early treat this October with a King adaptation that could offer some good thrills and chills.

‘The School for Good and Evil’ (Hits Netflix on October 21st)

Image via Netflix

Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor director Paul Feig returns with the upcoming The School for Good and Evil that looks to be one of Netflix’s biggest films of the fall.

The film takes viewers into a fresh fantasy world, based on Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel of the same name, that sees two friends on opposite sides when they’re transported to a magical school where heroes and villains train for the destined roles. The School for Good and Evil features quite a star-studded cast and if it gets enough love from fans, Netflix could have a possible Harry Potter equivalent on their hands.

RELATED: ‘The School For Good and Evil’: Everything We Know So Far

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Hits Netflix on October 28th)

Netflix and director Edward Berger are set to bring one of the most prolific war novels of all time to life with the upcoming adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front.

The film, based on Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, brings viewers into the horrors of World War I as new recruit Paul (Felix Kammerer) and his fellow German soldiers traverse deadly battlefields. Just from the trailer, All Quiet on the Western Front looks like a true war epic that could bring all the horrors and thrills of the classic novel to Netflix subscribers.

‘Wendell & Wild’ (Hits Netflix on October 28th)

Image via Netflix

Coraline director Henry Selick returns this Halloween with another horror-themed animated feature that brings together a beloved comedic duo with Wendell & Wild.

The film sees Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key voice the film’s titular pair of demon brothers who are scheming their way to the land of the living with the help of a teenage girl named Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross). It’s awesome that Selick is returning to the stop-motion style that continues to make Coraline a great animated flick with strong horror vibes and hopefully Wendell & Wild can be a great successor and a greater Key & Peele reunion.

‘Enola Holmes 2’ (Hits Netflix on November 4th)

Millie Bobby Brown will return as Enola Holmes this fall with the upcoming sequel that will see the young Holmes sleuth on a new case.

The film will see Enola running across London after a simple new missing person case gets her ensnared into a deeper conspiracy. Most of the original cast, including Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury, and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, are returning alongside Brown and Enola Holmes 2 could be another hit for one of Netflix’s newer film franchises.

‘Slumberland’ (Hits Netflix on November 18th)

Image via Netflix

Based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay, Slumberland looks to be one of Netflix’s most imaginative and fantastical films this fall.

The film sees a young girl (Marlow Barkley) enter the fantasy world of Slumberland where she embarks on an adventure with an outlaw (Jason Mamoa) to see her late father (Kyle Chandler) again. If Slumberland can wow viewers with its fantastical world and warm their hearts with its story, it could be a sleeper hit for Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Slumberland’: Everything We Know So Far

‘Pinocchio’ (Hits Netflix on December 9th)

While Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio didn’t exactly win everyone over, Netflix and Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming animated adaptation could be a massive hit.

The film will tell a darker version of the classic Pinocchio story with some unique stop-motion animation that gives classic characters new looks. With a visionary like del Toro at the helm, this darker adaptation of Pinocchio could put a refreshing spin on a classic and maybe even has some awards potential.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (Hits Netflix on December 23rd)

Image via Netflix

The long wait for Rian Johnson’s next Knives Out film is almost over as his follow-up film Glass Onion is set to hit Netflix right in time for Christmas.

The film sees Daniel Craig return as Detective Benoit Blanc as he solves another big murder mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his group of friends while they’re on an island getaway. Johnson brings together another incredibly talented ensemble cast for some more murder-mystery fun and the film is already being hailed as a great sequel from its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

‘White Noise’ (Hits Netflix on December 30th)

Image via Netflix

Noah Baumbach’s newest film, White Noise, is already garnering some praise and recognition from its current film festival run and could be one of Netflix’s biggest awards contenders.

The film, based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, follows a father (Adam Driver) as he tries to protect his family after a cataclysmic event puts their lives in jeopardy. Baumbach reuniting with Driver and Greta Gerwig is always a treat and with all the praise it’s been getting, it’s surely going to be a big awards contender.

KEEP READING: Oscars: 10 Movies That Have Potential To Make It Big in the Awards Season