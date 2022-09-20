A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.

CRAFT FAIR: Archbishop Chapelle High School’s 24th annual craft fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 on the campus at 8800 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. With over 300 vendors, it will be the largest to date.

WHITE ELEPHANT SALE: Munholland United Women in Faith will be raising money for its mission partners with a white-elephant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p. m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Road. Clothing is not part of this sale, but there will be plenty of items for home and yard.

PLANT GIVEAWAYS: Two plant giveaways are coming up.

Keep UNO Beautiful and the Native Plant Initiative of Greater New Orleans will hold a plant giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the UNO Administration Building, 6650 Milneburg Road, New Orleans. For more information, contact Carol Lunn at (504) 280-7155 or keepunobeautiful@uno.edu.

The Shady Oaks Garden Club will hold a plant giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Langenstein’s, 122 Sauve Road, River Ridge. The club’s website is NPI-GNO.org.

COMMUNITY SUKKOT CELEBRATION: Brass band music and Jewish barbecue will be among the features of a Sukkot celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Jewish Community Day School, 3747 West Esplanade Ave., Metairie.

PLANT SALE: The New Orleans Unit of the Herb Society of America will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2140 S. Carrollton Ave., New Orleans, next to Marsalis Harmony Park at Sycamore Street. Cash or checks accepted. Proceeds from the sale will benefit society projects and educational programs including the salvia collection at the New Orleans Botanical Garden, a plant database for the Botanical Garden and sponsorship of speakers. For information on the local unit, email herbsno@gmail.com.

ELKS GARAGE SALE: The Elks Lodge 30 Auxiliary will hold its annual garage sale beginning at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the lodge, 2215 Cleary Ave., Metairie. All proceeds benefit the Lodge 30 scholarship fund.

ST. BERNARD NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME: Neighborhood gatherings to mark the Night Out Against Crime in St. Bernard Parish will be Tuesday, Oct. 4. To register a gathering, call Lt. Eric Eilers, of the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, at (504) 278-7628, or Deputy Aaron Johnson at (504) 278-7659.

ART EXHIBIT AND SALE: The Jefferson Art Guild and Metairie Art Guild are making plans for a dual art exhibition and sale Oct. 20-23 at Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie. Visitors will be able to view and see artwork created by guild members and vote for the People’s Choice Award.

BLESSING OF THE PETS: With help from Metairie Humane, there will be a blessing of the pets from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church, 6017 Camphor St., Metairie. All pets need to be on leashes or in carriers.

FESTIVALS

BEIGNET FEST: The Beignet Fest, benefiting children on the autism spectrum, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the New Orleans City Park festival grounds. Performers on the two stages will include the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Allen and the Imagination Movers. Tickets are $20 at www.beignetfest.com.

NATIONAL FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL: A custom car showcase and a marketplace will be some of the new features of the 2022 National Fried Chicken Festival Oct. 1-2 along the New Orleans Lakefront. The festival will be cashless and ticketed, with admission of $15 per day or $20 for a weekend pass for those ages 12 and up. For information or tickets, visit friedchickenfestival.com.

OLD ARABI SUGAR FEST: Historian-narrated bus tours and a dessert contest will be among the features of the Old Arabi Sugar Fest, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi. Musicians include Irene Sage, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. Dessert entries, complete ith a recipe card, will be due at the judges’ table by 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from the fest benefit the Old Arabi Neighborhood Association. For information, visit www.oldarabi.org/sugarfest.

FALL GARDEN FEST: More than 50 vendors exhibiting tools and plants are expected for the Fall Garden Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9 at the New Orleans Botanical Garden, 3 Victory Ave. LSU AgCenter specialists, Master Gardeners and New Orleans Botanical Garden personnel will also be on hand to answer questions. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for ages 5-12 at NewOrleansCityPark.com.

CONCERTS & CULTURE

ENSLAVED WOMEN: Historian Mary Mitchell, of the Freedom On The Move Project, will present a program, “Mathilda’s Pass: Enslaved Women, Freedom Seeking, and Fugitivity in New Orleans,” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the salon of the Beauregard-Keyes House, 1113 Chartres St., New Orleans. Admission is $5, or free for BK members, at EventBrite.com or bkhouse.org.

BRASS BAND COMPETITION: Mannie Fresh and Mia X will be among the judges at the Red Bull Street Kings brass band competition beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St., New Orleans. Tickets are $5 at www.tixr.com/groups/musicboxvillage/events. Previous Red Bull Street Kings winners include the Stooges Brass Band in 2010 and the Original Pinettes, who were named the Street Queens in 2013. All proceeds from ticket sales will support the Dinerral Shavers Foundation, Louis Armstrong Jazz Camp and Roots of Music.

GLOBAL SOUNDS: Multi-instrumentalist Mahmoud Chouki will perform classical music of his own creation with Oscar Rossignoli on piano and Martin Masakowski on bass from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the salon of the Beauregard-Keyes House, 1113 Chartres St., New Orleans. Tickets are $40, with discounts for BK members, at EventBrite.com or bkhouse.org.

CULTURE COLLISION: A free showcase for nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in the New Orleans area will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, 6400 Airline Drive, Metairie. For information, visit www.culturenola.com or contact Amy Kirk Duvoisin at amy@jpas.org or (504) 885-2000, ext. 212.

CULTURAL FILM SERIES: The Friends of the Cabildo will continue its film series with “City of a Million Dreams” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, in the third-floor performance space at the New Orleans Jazz Museum in the Old U.S. Mint, 400 Esplanade Ave. The series of films on New Orleans and Louisiana culture, followed by educational talks, will continue with:

“Irma: My Life in Music” on Nov. 16

“Bury the Hatchet” on Jan. 25

“A Warehouse on Tchoupitoulas” on March 22

“1970 Jazz Fest Films” on April 26.

Tickets for the full series are $75, with discounts for members of Friends of the Cabildo, at friendsofthecabildo.org/foc-events-calendar.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM: Tickets are on sale for a fall concert series to be presented by the Friends of the Cabildo at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave. Tickets for the full series are $240. The schedule includes:

C.J. Chenier and the Louisiana Red Hots, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, $65

Kyle Roussel tribute to Professor Longhair, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, $30

Marcia Ball, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, $65

Sonny Landreth, 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, $65

The Iguanas, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, $30.

Discounts are available for members. For tickets, visit friendsofthecabildo.org/foc-events-calendar.

REUNIONS

HAHNVILLE HIGH SCHOOL REUNION: The 50-year reunion for the Class of 1972 at Hahnville High School will be Friday, Oct. 7, with a 7:30 p.m. football game at the campus in Boutte, followed with a reception from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Grand Ridge Country Club, 500 Willowdale Blvd., Luling. To reserve a spot at the reception for $50, call Connie Lewis Cancienne at (504) 453-0648.

WEST JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL: The Class of 1967 of West Jefferson High School will hold a reunion from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the New Orleans Ladies Ballroom, 1771 Stumpf Blvd., Terrytown. Admission is $55, payable by check to West Jefferson Class of 1967, P.O. Box 536, Harvey, LA 70059.

Sports

TOUR DE JEFFERSON: Discounted registration is open through Sept. 23 for the Tour De Jefferson bike ride, which will begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Estelle Playground, 5801 Leo Kerner, Lafitte Parkway, Marrero. The regular registration fee for adults, before the 15% early bird discount, is $50. To register, visit jefferson.chambermaster.com/events.

BOOKS

‘THE SECRET LIVES OF CHURCH LADIES’: Deesha Philyaw will discuss her story collection “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” at 5 p.m. Oct. 13, during a gathering organized by Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. Philyaw, a writer in residence at the University of Mississippi, won the 2021 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction.

‘THE MAYOR OF MARDI GRAS’: Author Greg Fischer will discuss his nonfiction book “The Mayor of Mardi Gras” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The book focuses on Fischer’s cousin, McKinley “Mackie” J. Cantrell III, one of the first full-time artists and builders who worked to bring Mardi Gras to life.

‘BROWN PELICAN’: Rien Fertel will discuss his new book, “Brown Pelican,” at a signing event at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. Free.

‘THE CROCODILE BRIDE’: Author Ashleigh Bell Pederson will discuss her book “The Crocodile Bride” at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Garden District Book Shop at The Rink, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. The book tells the story of the coming-of-age of Sunshine Turner, 11, in the one-road town of Fingertip, Louisiana. For information, visit www.gardendistrictbookshop.com.

‘HANDBOOK FOR POST-ROE AMERICA’: Robin Marty, director of operations for the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, will discuss her books “New Handbook for a Post-Roe America” and “The End of Roe V. Wade” at a free event at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. The event will also stream live on Blue Cypress Books’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

THE FORGOTTEN FIVE: Author Lisa McMann of Arizona will discuss her book series, The Forgotten Five, during a Book Banter event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, during a free online event being organized by Blue Cypress Books on Facebook and YouTube. The first two books in the series for middle-grade readers may be purchased at Blue Cypress, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans, or visit www.bluecypressbooks.com/events.

‘A LIE WILL SUFFICE’: Jay Wilkinson, a retired U.S. magistrate judge, will discuss his new book, “A Lie Will Suffice,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The book was inspired by the true story of Wilkinson’s great-grandfather, Gaetano DiGiovanni, who emigrated from Sicily to New Orleans in 1893 and became an old-style Mafiosi “man of respect.”

FUNDRAISERS/GALAS

DELGADO COMMUNITY COLLEGE: A gala celebrating the 100th anniversary of Delgado Community College will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the National WWII Museum, New Orleans. Opened in 1921 and named for its benefactor, Isaac Delgado, the college and its students played a pivotal role in constructing the now-iconic LCVP, or Higgins boat, deemed “the boat that won the war” by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower after the Normandy invasion in World War II. Tickets available at www.dcc.edu/100/gala.aspx or by calling (504) 671-5412.

HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE SOCIETY OF AMERICA: A Team Hope walk and education day for the Huntington’s disease Society of America will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Huntington’s is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain. For details, visit louisiana.hdsa.org/events.

RIVER REGION CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: A golf tournament to benefit the River Region Chamber of Commerce will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Riverlands Country Club, 500 Fairway Drive, LaPlace. For registration information, visit www.riverregionchamber.org/events or call Rosemary Chauvin at (985) 359-9777.

UTILITY BOX ART: Community Visions Unlimited will be selling more than 30 miniature replicas of utility boxes painted during the past year during an auction from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the New Orleans Yacht Club, 403 N. Roadway St., New Orleans. Tickets are $20, or $10 for students. To learn more, visit www.cvunola.org. You may also send a bid ahead of time to cvunola@gmail.com.

LOUISIANA CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: The CHAIRish the Children gala benefiting the Louisiana Children’s Museum will be from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the museum, 15 Henry Thomas Drive in New Orleans City Park. Live entertainment will include Sam Price & The True Believers. General admission tickets are $125, with discounts for members, at lcm.org, where online bidding on auction items begins Sept. 10.

CANCER CRUSADERS: The Celebration of Life luncheon benefiting Cancer Crusaders will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in the grand ballroom of the Marriott New Orleans Hotel. Cancer survivors to be honored are: Dean Arnett, Kathleen Calkins Berault, the Rev. Ronald L. Calkins, Jennie McNeill Campbell, Patricia Finnan Engel, Caitrin Gladow, Sandra Hecker, Betsy Threefoot Kaston, Kathy Evans Mitchell, Lynn Naquin, Christy P. Saladino, Stacey Shane Schott and Cathie Choppin Weinstein. Tickets are $90 at www.bidpal.net/cancercrusaders.

PRESERVATION HALL FOUNDATION: Elder musicians in the Preservation Hall Collaborative will benefit from money raised during a celebration at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Toulouse Theater, 615 Toulouse St., New Orleans. The free event will include honors for six new inductees in the program: Mark Brooks, upright bass; Louis Ford, clarinet and saxophone; Leroy Jones, trumpet; Craig Klein, trombone; Shannon Powell, drums; and Will Smith, trumpet. This year, the foundation has distributed more than $65,000 in direct monthly financial support to musicians.

STEP UP LOUISIANA: The Brass-a-Holics featuring Mecca & Flagboy Giz of the Wild Tchoupitoulas will be among the attractions at the Step Up Louisiana awards gala from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans. Tickets are available on a sliding scale at stepuplouisiana.org. Step Up Louisiana is involved in grassroots organizing and pursuing justice.

LOUISIANA WALKS FOR PARKINSON’S: The Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s will benefit from a Louisiana Walks for Parkinson’s event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Pavilion Island at Lafreniere Park, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. Registration is $30 at www.parkinsonswalk.org.

YOUNG AUDIENCES CHARTER SCHOOLS: A Sunset Soirée to benefit Young Audiences Charter Schools will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the pavilion of the Burmaster Middle and High School campus, 1000 Burmaster St., Gretna. Tickets are $35 for family members of YACS students and staff and $75 for YACS community members at yacs.org.

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS GOLF: Ascension of Our Lord Council 9623 of the Knights of Columbus will raise money for scholarships at St. Charles Catholic High School with a four-person scramble golf tournament Oct. 14 at the Riverlands Golf and Country Club, 500 Fairway Drive, LaPlace. The cost is $125 per player.

GRANTS AND DONATIONS

NOLA COALITION: The T. Parker Host group of maritime companies, which includes Avondale Marine, and majority shareholder Adam Anderson have donated $500,000 to the NOLA Coalition to support youth services and other charitable causes. Most of the money, $350,000, will support the implementation of Youth Master Plans Grants, via the NOLA Coalition Fund. Also, $100,000 will go to support similar causes in Bridge City in Jefferson Parish, the east bank of Plaquemines Parish, and West Baton Rouge. The funding will be spread over the next three years. Nonprofits can apply for part of the $350,000 at UnitedWaySELA.org/YMPgrants.

KINGSLEY HOUSE, URBAN LEAGUE: With a focus on social and racial equity, the Enterprise Holdings Foundation has awarded a total of $76,000 in grants to Urban League of Louisiana and Kingsley House as part of its ROAD Forward initiative. Kingsley House got a $51,000 grant and the Urban League got a $25,000 grant. The south Louisiana recipients are among nearly 700 grant recipients across the United States, Canada and Europe in 2022.

CLASSES

INTRODUCTION TO CODING: A free three-week course for adults interested in learning to code is being offered through Operation Spark, beginning Sept, 26 and Oct. 24. The introductory course meets virtually for three hours Monday through Thursday. It is the first phase of Operation Spark’s six-month workforce program of intensive learning for a job in tech. To register, visit www.operationspark.org/info-session. Financial aid, tuition assistance and grants are available for students who wish to continue beyond the introductory program.

FICTION WRITING IN BAR Journalist Stephen Rea, originally from Northern Ireland, is teaching a fiction-writing course with eight stand-alone sessions from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 8 in the Crow’s Nest private room at the Mid-City Yacht Club, 440 S. St. Patrick St., New Orleans. The cost is $300. To sign up, email stephen@stephen-rea.com./

BEGINNING AND INTERMEDIATE GENEALOGY: The East Bank Regional branch of the Jefferson Parish Library has adjusted the dates of its free genealogy workshop sessions with librarian Gwen Kelley. All are Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Topics for the new dates are:

Sept. 21, Newspapers and obituaries

Sept. 28, Cemetery records

Oct. 5, Military records

Oct. 12, Immigration records

Oct. 19, Ancestry.com

Oct. 26, FamilySearch.org

Nov. 2, Facebook for genealogy

Nov. 16, Google for genealogy

Nov. 23, French Canadian records

Nov. 30, Tracing female records

Dec. 7, Prison records

Dec. 14, Genetic research and genealogy

Dec. 21, Genealogy proof standard.

PARENTING CLASSES: Challenging behaviors in preschoolers, picky eating and changing behaviors in primary school children will be among the topics of free parenting classes at the Jefferson Parish Library, conducted by representatives of the Parenting Center at Children’s Hospital New Orleans. In Harvey, the classes will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 22, Oct. 20 and Nov. 10 at the Jane Chatelain O’Brien Library, 2751 Manhattan Blvd. In Kenner, the classes will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays Sept. 29, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, at the North Kenner Library, 630 W. Esplanade Ave.

SMART DRIVER: People 50 and older who complete the four-hour AARP Smart Driver class will receive a certificate that may qualify them for a car insurance discount. The next class will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Ochsner/Elmwood Fitness Center in the Elmwood Shopping Center, 1200 S. Clearview Parkway, Harahan. The cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for others. To register, call (504) 828-3962 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

MEETINGS

FRIENDS OF THE JEFFERSON PARISH LIBRARY: Landscape horticulturist Tammany Baumgarten will discuss the many ways in which plants can add interest to your garden when the Friends of the Jefferson Parish Library meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. Attendees also can sign up to help at the Big Book Sale, which will be Oct. 7-9 at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. For information, call (504) 455-2665 or email friendsjpl@Yahoo.com.

ELKS KREWE OF JEFFERSONIANS: People interested in riding on a truck float on Mardi Gras may attend a meeting of the Elks Krewe of Jeffersonians from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 at New Orleans Elks Lodge No. 30, 2215 Cleary Ave., Metairie. Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21.