Ambassador of Bahrain Speaks with Students on the Relationship Between Business and Government

Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa ’01, MBA ’03, ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain, visited Bentley on September 19 to discuss how Bahrain is working with countries to strengthen economic and geopolitical ties and to speak with students, faculty and staff on the role of business in solving human problems. More than 150 members of the Bentley community attended the fireside chat with the ambassador and Bentley President E. LaBrent Chrite in Wilder Pavilion.

President Chrite, who has spent time in the Middle East and has worked to strengthen economic conditions and improve business education opportunities for people around the world, asked Khalifa about the role of education in Bahrain’s “Economic Vision 2023,” which outlines a strategy to transform the country from a “regional pioneer to global contender.”

“Forward-thinking goals must be tied to the community’s most important resource, which is human capital,” Chrite said, commending the ambassador on the country’s “hugely ambitious” goals, which include reducing emissions by 30% by 2035 and doubling household income by 2030.

“We have been true believers in education,” Khalifa said, adding that Bahrain is known for its “high level of professionalism within its human capital” and is committed to bringing college graduates back to their home country. Human capital is the “richest” factor in a country’s progress, said Khalifa: “We invest in our youth. We are committed to making sure there is a pool of knowledge that is giving back in various capacities … education is definitely the way forward.”