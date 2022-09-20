Are you eligible for Carer’s Allowance payment worth £3,674 a year?

They’ll usually stop getting the severe disability premium paid with their benefits, as well as the extra amount for severe disability paid with Pension Credit.

It may also stop them from getting reduced council tax. To check the impact Carer’s Allowance might have on the severe disability payment, claimants are advised to contact whoever pays this benefit, which is usually their local council, Jobcentre Plus, the Pension Service Helpline, or Universal Credit.

How to apply for Carer’s Allowance

If people think they are eligible to claim, they can start an application on the Government website here, or they can call 0800 731 0297 for a form.

Before applying, it’s suggested claimants are prepared with a list of details, such as their National Insurance number, bank or building society details, details of expenses, and employment details.