BOYS’ TENNIS ROUNDUP: Red Devils hand Braves 1st loss

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville handed Borden its first loss of the season, edging the visiting Braves 3-2 Saturday.

Jaden Wells led the way for the Red Devils with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 win over AJ Agnew at No. 1 singles. At No. 3, Matthew Lowe downed Kylan Nash 6-2, 6-3 while Reggie Ellis and Hayden Boseker defeated Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

The Braves picked up one point in singles and one in doubles. At No. 2 singles, Judd Missi defeated Teddy Burnette 6-0, 7-5 while Zander Keith and Will Banet were victorious 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.

JEFFERSONVILLE 3, BORDEN 2

Singles: Jaden Wells (J) d. AJ Agnew 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Judd Missi (B) d. Teddy Burnette 6-0, 7-5; Matthew Lowe (J) d. Kylan Nash 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Reggie Ellis-Hayden Boseker (J) d. Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner 6-2, 6-2; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Conner Scofined-Ryan Crawford 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-3.

HORNETS TIE FOR 5TH

SCOTTSBURG — Henryville tied for fifth while Clarksville placed seventh in the Scottsburg Invitational, which wrapped up Saturday.

Southwestern, which took the titles at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, won the eight-team event with 43 points. Salem was second with 32 while Austin took third with 30. Brownstown finished fourth with 22 while the Hornets and host Warriors each had 14 — one more than the Generals.

Clarksville’s Jalen Reyer was the runner-up at No. 3 singles.

PIONEERS GO 2-1

COLUMBUS — Providence went 2-1 at Saturday’s Columbus East Invitational.

The Pioneers blanked the host Olympians 5-0 and defeated Trinity Lutheran 4-1, but 29th-ranked Evansville Memorial downed them 5-0.

For Providence on the day, Alex Kemp (No. 1 singles), Jacob Kaiser (No. 2 singles), Luke Banet (No. 3 singles), as well as Harrison Folz and Tyler Barnett (No. 2 doubles), went 2-1.

“Funny thing about Saturday, our best tennis was played in our loss to Evansville Memorial,” Pioneers coach Scott Gurgol said. “They were more talented than us, but we fought hard. Five of the 10 sets played were only lost by a single break of serve. If we can follow up that effort with a strong performance Monday, then I’ll believe we are ready for the postseason.”

FLOYD GOES 0-2

Floyd Central went 0-2 on the weekend against a pair of ranked foes.

Seventh-ranked Center Grove defeated the No. 15 Highlanders 4-1 Friday while No. 6 Columbus North downed visiting Floyd 4-1 Saturday.

Against the Trojans, Preston Bickel (No. 3 singles) picked up the Highlanders’ lone win while Riley Doddridge (No. 2 singles) did so against the Bull Dogs.