Carlos Alcaraz gives his verdict on what could be next great tennis rivalries

Carlos Alcaraz, 19, reveals he celebrated becoming the new world No. 1 by going out with his team for a dinner. In the US Open final, Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to become a Grand Slam champion and the youngest top-ranked player in tennis history.

Alcaraz’s US Open triumph only sparked more comparisons with the Big Three. “On the night I became no.1 I was lucky to have my father, my uncles, my brother, my whole team and some friends with me,” Alcaraz said, per Marca.

“We had dinner at a friend’s restaurant in New York, but we didn’t have much time for anything else. [Being compared to the big three] isn’t a pressure, I enjoy playing tennis and when I enjoy it the results come.

I often smile at tense moments in matches, and being on the court gives me enjoyment. I don’t know how I’ll compare to them, they’ve been here for 20 years, they’ve won everything and I’m only just starting.

I want to continue along my own path. But what I can compare with them is the desire to get better every day. That’s what I want. Tennis evolves and you have to move with it.”

Alcaraz on which three players could form the next big rivalries

Alcaraz was asked which three players, including himself, could make the next great rivalries in the game.

“[Jannik] Sinner and [Alexander] Zverev,” Alcaraz said. “There’s going to be a really nice rivalry with Sinner. Our matches are worth watching, and we’re good friends like Rafa and Federer.” Alcaraz and 21-year-old Sinner indeed have a great rivalry in the making.

In the Wimbledon round-of-16, Sinner defeated Alcaraz in a great four-set match. A few weeks later, Sinner defeated Alcaraz in three sets in the Umag final. Alcaraz got his revenge at the US Open, where he saved a match point and recovered from a break down in the fifth set to beat Sinner in the quarterfinal.