Carol J. Holt: March 13, 1958-Sept. 17, 2022

Carol J. Holt passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville.

She was born March 13, 1958, at Crawfordsville, to Eston Myers and Berniece (Carlisle) Myers Fullenwider. She married June 30, 1989, at Lake Holiday, to Richard Holt.

Carol was a cook at Granville Wells Elementary School for 10 years. She was a member of ABATE of Indiana and the New Ross Methodist Church. Carol loved being outdoors, camping and birdwatching. She enjoyed travel ling and taking road trips with her family. Carol was interested in genealogy and scrapbooking family pictures.

She is survived by husband Rich; four children, Mandee (Stephen) Newgent, Stacey (David) Coleman, Jeremiah Holt and Cassidy Holt-Spencer (Cyrus); 12 grandchildren, Brittany, Kaylea, Kaden, Peyton, CJ, Madison, Presley, Layla, Axel, Camryn, Soren and Viggo; three great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Marlene Holt; and three siblings, Jerry Myers, Linda (Al) Mendenhall and Brenda (Rick) Sommerville.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sandra Gillogly and Byron Myers.

Visitation will be held 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care, 315 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville. Cremation was chosen with a private family burial in Beckville Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County, 1104 Big Four Arch Road, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.

Share memories and condolences at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.