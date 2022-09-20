Catalyst Cloud to open fourth cloud region, in Auckland

Doug Dixon (Catalyst Cloud) Credit: Supplied

Catalyst Cloud will establish a new cloud region in Auckland in mid-2023 to join the company’s three existing regions.

New Zealand-owned Catalyst Cloud, which has been operating for eight years, currently offers regions in Wellington, Porirua and Hamilton. It joined the all of government cloud framework procurement agreement in March and is Toitū net carbonzero certified.

CEO Doug Dixon said the new region would operate from a state-of-the-art facility accredited to support high security workloads. It would provide the availability and durability that customers require, while keeping their data and systems secure.

The Auckland region will consist of multiple availability zones, making it easier for customers to implement high availability patterns and practices, he said.

Networks created on demand by customers would span across all availability zones, in an “all-active” model that made shifting internet-facing resources between locations easy, fast and able to be automated. Other resources can also be moved or automatically balanced between zones.

The fourth local facility would further also enhance Catalyst Cloud’s data sovereignty story for customers seeking to ensure their data was not subject to overseas laws or access.

“Being locally owned, Catalyst Cloud is subject exclusively to NZ laws and privacy regulations,” Dixon said. “Not only does your data never leave our shores, it never leaves our legal jurisdiction.”

This was critical for data sovereignty, and also aligned with principles of Māori data sovereignty, he said.

“Our mission is to build a strategic cloud capability that is free from overseas control, that provides opportunities to grow our local tech industry and talent pool, that honours Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and that continually invests back into our economy for future generations.”

Catalyst Cloud operated a true public cloud, as defined by the NIST definition of cloud computing, Dixon said.

“We don’t cloudwash legacy solutions and we’re not reselling someone else’s cloud. We provide a wide range of cloud services that will already feel familiar to engineers who have used other cloud providers.”

