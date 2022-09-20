Categories
Catalyst Cloud to open fourth cloud region, in Auckland


Doug Dixon (Catalyst Cloud)

Catalyst Cloud will establish a new cloud region in Auckland in mid-2023 to join the company’s three existing regions.

New Zealand-owned Catalyst Cloud, which  has been operating for eight years, currently offers regions in Wellington, Porirua and Hamilton. It joined the all of government cloud framework procurement agreement in March and is Toitū net carbonzero certified.

CEO Doug Dixon said the new region would operate from a state-of-the-art facility accredited to support high security workloads. It would provide the availability and durability that customers require, while keeping their data and systems secure. 

The Auckland region will consist of multiple availability zones, making it easier for customers to implement high availability patterns and practices, he said. 

Networks created on demand by customers would span across all availability zones, in an “all-active” model that made shifting internet-facing resources between locations easy, fast and able to be automated. Other resources can also be moved or automatically balanced between zones.





