Cloud computing company Nutanix’s India business is outpacing other geographies

Cloud computing company Nutanix said its India business – which grew at over 60% in the past year – is outpacing other geographies.

A surge in digital adoption that began during the Covid-19 pandemic continued in India, with the enterprise cloud computing firm continuing to add new customers in the country, Aaron White, recently appointed vice president and general manager – APJ sales at Nutanix, told ET.

“We’ve had an annual contract value growth of 64% in the past year in India and 80% increase in our partner ecosystem in India,” White said.



“As we’ve come out of the pandemic, I’ve seen this enormous surge in adoption of technology which is driving digital transformation. I’ve met a number of companies this week and there’s no slowdown in their business – in fact, quite the opposite,” he added.

White, who was elevated to this role earlier this month, was in India to meet with customers last week.

There is a change in how people want to consume services, and this is driving the transformation for banks and other service providers, he said.



According to White, enterprises in the Asia Pacific region had been behind Western markets on public cloud adoption, giving them a ‘last mover advantage’.

“Now, things are well understood, and companies know what applications and services they want to have on the cloud. We’ve understood the pitfalls, and we understand how to take advantage (of the public cloud) and advise our customers and partners on how to make it efficient,” he said.

The shift by most providers to a consumption and subscription-driven model has also helped slash costs and drive adoption in this region.

In India, Nutanix has been working with companies across financial services and insurance, IT and government.

With an increase in government spending, there is an opportunity to double down on these verticals and drive new business in areas like app modernisation and cost optimisation, he added.

