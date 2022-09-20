Dr Disrespect Explains His Huge Falling Out With Call Of Duty

He revealed that he found out the reason why he wasn’t invited to the “Call of Duty” Next event, which is set to advertise the upcoming roadmap for the franchise. “They’re just a bunch of phonies over here,” the Doc told his audience. He claimed that he had a meeting scheduled with Activision to discuss his relationship with it, but after catching wind of the reason it didn’t invite him to the Next event, he canceled everything, losing his partnership with the developer in the process. He said that Activision claimed that he said too many negative things about “Call of Duty.”

In a stream just one day before, Dr Disrespect also discussed his feelings about Activision. He attempted to explain his complicated feelings about the “Call of Duty” franchise, saying, “There’s certain games that are always going to be dear to my heart … If I’m not talking s*** about your game in the most passionate ways possible, it’s because I probably don’t really care about your game, you know?” The Doc argued that his spirited criticisms of “Call of Duty” come from a place of love and that he felt shocked that he wasn’t invited to the “Call of Duty” Next event.

The Doc told viewers that 2K Games understand his methods, appreciating his criticisms of “NBA2K” and even putting a special Dr Disrespect-themed cosmetics pack in “NBA2K23.” 2K, he said, got that his harsh words were ultimately coming from a good place. Perhaps the Doc’s discussion of one “Warzone” character clone was just too much.