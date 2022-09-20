‘He thought I was 22!’ Woman, 39, shares secrets to looking younger

Adriana Krzesniak, 39, has said that she looks younger than she did during her twenties. She shared her skincare and lifestyle tips for wrinkle-free, smooth skin.

Wrinkles are inevitable as one ages, but there are ways to reduce the appearance of lines and bumps.

Adriana credited two main hacks for her youthful looks: turmeric and trying not to stress over small things.

She also smothers her skin in SPF to protect it from the sun and, thus, avoid wrinkles.

SPF is important even when the sun isn’t out as it still protects the wearer from the elements.

