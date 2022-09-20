Historical Society hosts appraisal fair fundraiser

Ever wondered if that family heirloom in the attic has more value than sentimental? Is that painting you picked up at a local garage sale actually a lost work of art?

The Cass County Historical Society will help you determine the worth of your personal belongings in an “Antiques Roadshow-type” experience this weekend when appraisers Scott Keller and David Ripley visit.

The two day fundraiser begins Friday night at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 23, with “An Evening with Scott Keller.” Keller, who appeared on “Antiques Roadshow,” will share stories of celebrities he’s worked with, appraisals he’s done and other anecdotes while also answering audience questions. The event runs until 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, guests can bring in their own items for appraisal from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“Appraisal is for entertainment purposes only,” said Andrea Melton, Cass County Historical Society executive director. “If you are in need of a legal appraisal this won’t suffice but these are two gentlemen who you would be able to set something up with if you need their services.”

Tickets for Friday’s event are $10. Cass County Historical Society members may attend for free.

Tickets to have an item appraised Saturday are $30 and $5 for those who would like to watch. Historical Society members may attend for free but must purchase a ticket to have an item appraised.

Both events take place at the Historical Society, 421 E. Broadway.

Items that can be appraised include antiques, furniture, collectibles, pottery, historical or antique documents and artwork.

Guest’s should bring high quality photos for furniture or heavy objects they would like appraised.

The appraisers ask that fine jewelry be excluded as it is not their area of expertise.

The appraisers are donating their time so that all proceeds from the fundraiser may go to the Historical Society, which is in the early stages of renovating their building.

“We are getting ready to do some structural reinforcement that needs to be done so the building is up to code to museum standards,” Melton said.

The building was used as a bank and office in the past.

“We are going to be redesigning the second floor and in the course of the next couple of years turning this into a real heritage center and event space and our very extensive research and our genealogy library is expanding also,” she said. “The funds will directly help the organization with expenses for that project and many more.”

The Historical Society plans to launch genealogy workshops in the future, including Spanish-language workshops for the Hispanic community.

Melton asks those interested in genealogy workshops to contact the Historical Society and share what they would like to see. She also encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to contact the Historical Society at 574-753-3866

“We are always looking for new members and volunteers,” Melton said. “We have opportunities for high schoolers. We just had our first college intern over the summer. The historical society is planning on offering more types on internships. We are definitely interested in connecting with local students.”

Tickets for this weekend’s events may be purchased at the Cass County Historical Society or online at cchsappraisalfair.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the events.