Jamaican Man Charged With Traveling To Escambia County To Meet A Child For Sexual Conduct : NorthEscambia.com

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested a Jamaican man for a traveling to Escambia County to meet a child for sexual activity.

Taje Ghavri Samuels, 31, was charged with one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct after online solicitation, seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors and one count of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.

FDLE began its investigation in August when Samuels initiated online contact with undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old female. Using the Kik messenger application, he sent lewd photos of himself and arranged to travel to meet the agent.

He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.

According to FDLE, the offenses would also be illegal in his home country. Jamaican law prevents a citizen from engaging in this conduct not only in Jamaica but “in any part of the world”, FDLE said.

The Pensacola Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation.