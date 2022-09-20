John Lennon on Christians Who Are ‘so Busy Condemning Themselves and Others’

John Lennon shared his thoughts on Christianity and the ‘so-called Christians’ who are ‘killing for Christ.’ Here’s what we learned from the writing of Lennon in Skywriting by Word of Mouth.

What were the religious beliefs of John Lennon?

John Lennon being interviewed by journalist Steve Turner of Beat Instrumental magazine | Michael Putland/Getty Images

John Lennon was a member of one of the world’s biggest bands — The Beatles. At one point, Lennon even said the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus,” sparking controversy among people who practice Christianity.

“I’m not anti-God, anti-Christ, or anti-religion. I was not saying we are greater or better,” Lennon said in a press conference, according to History.com. “I believe in God, but not as one thing, not as an old man in the sky.”

“I’m sorry I said it, really,” he added. “I never meant it to be a lousy anti-religious thing. From what I’ve read, or observed, Christianity just seems to be shrinking, to be losing contact.”

According to Hollow Verse, Lennon’s partner, Yoko Ono, was raised as a Buddhist and as a Christian. The website continues that much of her current spirituality is informed by “eastern philosophies, mysticism, and astrology.”