Kyle Abrams Opens Up About Relationship With Love Is Blind Costar Deepti

One of Kyle Abrams’ biggest complaints after watching his season of “Love Is Blind” was that he didn’t think it portrayed an accurate depiction of his relationships. Although it showed his relationship with Shaina Hurley, from them meeting in the pods and getting engaged to eventually calling off the engagement, he said it didn’t show the good parts of their dynamic. “It didn’t even show me having great interactions with Shaina. It showed all the negative and awkward moments. I’m like, ‘Do you know how many times we died laughing together?'” Abrams said.

But beyond his relationship with Shaina, he said the series completely cut his interactions with Deepti Vempati. The two of them met in the pods and, according to Abrams, almost got engaged, but none of that made it into the final cut of the series. Because their relationship wasn’t shown on screen, some people were skeptical when during the reunion episode, Abrams said he regretted not proposing to Vempati. But Abrams assured The List that they have a very real connection. “We had amazing conversations that never got shown. And people are like, ‘They’re just fake friends. They’re fake relationships.’ Bulls*** — we talked for hours and almost might have gotten engaged. Not to mention, after the show, we hung out every single day just by ourselves for fun because we loved hanging out with each other,” he said.