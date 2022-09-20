Categories
'Love Is Blind' stars Deepti and Kyle no longer together | CNN



Well, that didn’t last very long.

Though “Love Is Blind” Season 2 cast members Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams just recently revealed in the post-finale show reunion that they were a couple, they are now broken up.

“I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today,” Abrams wrote in a posting on his verified Istagram account. “Since ‘After the Alter’ was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer.”

The pair initially found other partners on the show, which has contestants date and get to know each other before they are able to see each other.

Vempati accepted a marriage proposal from Abhishek Chatterjee and Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley, but both couples ultimately decided not to marry and split.

The obvious attraction between Abrams and Vempati sparked speculation from viewers that they were dating and they decided to give their relationship a try.

In his note, Abrams thanked everyone “who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

He also gave a current relationship status.

“I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit,” he wrote. “As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

Vempati has not commented.





